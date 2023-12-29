In Kyiv, Kharkov and Lvov, missiles from the Russian Armed Forces flew at military targets and mercenary locations. About this on December 30 in a conversation with “RIA News” reported the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, with reference to data from comrades from other regions.

According to underground data, the Kharkov Transport Engineering Plant named after V.A. was hit in Kharkov. Malysheva (KhZTM), part of the Ukroboronrom concern. The company produces and repairs tanks, tank engines and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to Lebedev, at the time of the strike there were 15 pieces of military equipment at the plant.

“At first there were two first arrivals at the Malyshev plant, then the ambulances immediately went there. A little later, the area of ​​thermal power plant No. 3 was hit, and a strong fire broke out. Afterwards, there were two more attacks on the Malyshev plant, the first with a lot of smoke, the second with a strong explosion and the emission of flame for 50-70 meters, as local residents say,” the agency reports his words about the consequences of the attack.

The underground also spoke about the attacks on Kyiv. It is reported that the Artyom plant, part of the state corporation of the same name, was hit. They produce air-to-air guided missiles, as well as automated complexes for the preparation and maintenance of aircraft and anti-tank guided missiles.

“Strikes were carried out on military targets in the city of Kyiv. According to comrades, the attacks hit Podol (a district in Kyiv). On Podol, it is known, there are warehouses with military equipment and ammunition for it. Recorded hit at the Artem plant,” Lebedev said.

