The mysteries of the solar system continue to amaze the scientific community, and this time the focus is on Mimas, one of Saturn's moonsafter a recent study revealed the possibility that it harbors extraterrestrial life in an ounderground ocean.

Known for its similarity to the Star of death and its surface marked by craters, Mimas has been the subject of study for years. However, it is now that scientists have discovered evidence suggesting the presence of a vast ocean of liquid water beneath its ice sheet.

This finding, detailed in a study published in the journal Nature Astronomy, has been possible thanks to the analysis of the orbital oscillations of Mimas around Saturn. These oscillations, although barely perceptible, have been detected by space probes such as Cassinifrom NASA, providing clues to the existence of this underground ocean.

Gaël Choblet, CNRS researcher at the University of Grenoble Alpes and lead author of the study, points out that the confirmation of this ocean would be a significant milestone in the search for life beyond Earth.

“Mimas would join a growing list of moons with internal oceans, such as Europa and Enceladus, that could offer habitable conditions,” says Choblet.

The distinctive appearance of Saturn's moon Mimas is due in large part to a giant impact crater known as Herschel, which extends across about a third of its surface. This feature gives Mimas a notable resemblance to the famous “Death Star” from Star Wars. The image was captured by NASA, JPL and the Space Sciences Institute.

The underground ocean in Mimas could explain the tectonic activity of the moon

It is estimated that this ocean in Mimas is 30 to 40 kilometers thick and could contain more water than all that is present on the Earth's surface. Furthermore, this ocean is believed to be relatively young, just a few million years old.

The presence of this underground ocean could explain some of the peculiar characteristics of Mimas, such as its large core and its tectonic activity. Scientists suggest that heat generated by the radioactive decay of elements within the moon may have contributed to the formation and maintenance of this ocean.

Future research, including ESA's JUICE mission scheduled to launch in 2023, could provide more information about this intriguing world and its hidden secrets.

While the presence of an underground ocean on Mimas does not guarantee that the moon is habitable, it raises hopes that favorable conditions for life exist in other corners of the Solar System.