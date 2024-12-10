Although Ilia Topuria has his focus fixed on the future, on the double belt and bringing the UFC to Spain, the truth is that from behind come fighters who want to challenge the current featherweight champion (145 pounds or 65.7 kilos). ). This is the case of Movsar Evloev (19-0)who successfully signed his ninth victory in the company against the former bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling.

«I have enough power and will to stop this guy… The only thing I need from him is his title. Yeah [Dana White] He thinks I don’t deserve the title, give me another fight. I will continue to win. Even up to 100-0“exclaimed the Russian at a press conference after his victory at UFC 310. It seems strange that someone with such a long winning streak has not gotten his chance, but this is explained by seeing that it has not ended in any of his victories.

And despite obtaining submissions and knockouts in other leagues, after joining the company of Dana White, he has always gone the distance in all his fights. This has diminished his rivalry with Ilia Topuria. This was being formed from the beginning, since both arrived at close times to the UFC and with an undefeated record. With this, the fight was about to be celebrated in January 2022, although it was ultimately canceled due to issues with the Hispanic-Georgian weight cut.

Since then, both have continued to win, but here the importance of finishing the fights and being an attraction for the company is shown. Ilia Topuria finished off her next rivals, and that gave her the opportunity to win the featherweight championshipwhile the Russian climbed more slowly. With his last victory he made it clear that he has the level to be in the conversation, and that he does not mind going anywhere to face the champion. «Give me this boy from Spain. I’m ready. Let it happen anywhere. Spain, Georgia… Even in Antarctica. “I want to go anywhere to beat this guy,” he told journalist Carlos Contreras Legaspi.









All in all, it seems that he still has to fight one more fight before competing for the belt, and the fans are clear about the one they want. It is a rematch against Diego Lopes, who is ranked number three in the ranking and has just chained five wins in a row after losing to Evloev. The interest in repeating this lawsuit lies in the fact that Lopes cThis is how the Russian ends on more than one occasiondespite coming on short notice without a full training camp.