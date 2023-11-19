“True love does not humiliate, does not disappoint, does not trample on, does not betray and does not hurt”: the heartbreaking social message from Giulia Cecchettin’s father

The story linked to the tragic feminicide of Filippo Turetta ended with the capture of Filippo Turetta Giulia Cecchettin, a 22-year-old from Vigonovo who had been missing for over a week and was found lifeless yesterday, stabbed to death. The heartbreaking words of Gino, the girl’s father.

After the cases of the tragic feminicides of Giulia Tramontano, Michelle Causo and many others, in recent days another dramatic, senseless one has occurred, like everyone else.

The agony of Giulia Cecchettin’s family began last Saturday, when their daughter, a girl of just 22 years old, was disappearance. With her was her ex-boyfriend, Filippo Turetta.

The two had been seen for the last time aboard the boy’s cara black Fiat Grande Punto, which immediately entered the center of the investigations and searches of the police.

No one wanted to think that he had done it organize everythingwith the intent of ending his ex’s life.

For days everyone hoped that they could both return home and explain what had happened.

And instead on Friday, November 17th, a video recorded by the surveillance cameras of a company in Fossò, they showed the investigators an attack by Filippo towards Giulia, who after wounding her put her in the car and drove away.

Yesterday, the tragic discovery of Giulia Cecchettin’s body. Her body was found near Lake Barcisnear Pordenone, torn apart by several stab wounds to the neck, back and head.

This morningthe last chapter of this tragic story: the arrest of Turetta. The boy was in Germany.

The torment of Giulia Cecchettin’s father

I can’t imagine entering the house and no longer hearing: “Hello Daddy”.

So he wrote Gino Cecchettin on social media a few days ago, when there was still hope that everything would be resolved for the best.

Hopes that yesterday, with the discovery of his daughter’s body, they are pulverized to make room only for the pain.

Significantthen, the citation reported on Facebook. A dedication to love, the real one, certainly not the one that Filippo had for his little girl:

True love does not humiliate, does not disappoint, does not trample, does not betray and does not hurt the heart. True love doesn’t scream, it doesn’t hit, it doesn’t kill.

A few hours ago, a new message for Giulia: