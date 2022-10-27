DARIO MINOR Correspondent. Rome Thursday, October 27, 2022, 11:21



«I have never felt sympathy or closeness towards anti-democratic regimes; towards any regime, including fascism, just as I have always considered the racial laws of 1938 the lowest point in Italian history, a shame that will forever mark our people. Giorgia Meloni did not come as a surprise when she said these words in her speech in the Chamber of Deputies last Tuesday before submitting the new government to the necessary investiture motion, which she far exceeded by achieving 235 votes in favour, 154 against and 5 abstentions. She was not surprised because it was not the first time he had expressed himself publicly in those terms, although given the solemnity of the moment and the place, she was grateful that he made his repudiation of fascism clear. It was not a trivial matter, since his party, Fratelli d’Italia (FdI, Brothers of Italy), has its embryo in the movement founded by those nostalgic for Benito Mussolini after the Second World War.

Meloni was particularly concerned that there should be no doubt on this point due to a peculiar coincidence: the birth of the new FdI-led government comes in the same week as the centenary of the March on Rome, the coup with the one that fascism seized power. With that historic event that began on October 28, 1922, the two decades of Mussolini’s dictatorship began, which pushed Italy into World War II, propitiating a catastrophe of dimensions hitherto unknown in the country and in the world.

“It’s a pure coincidence, but I don’t think FdI would like it very much, because it evokes, whether Meloni likes it or not, a very dramatic moment in Italian history, when the liberal state fell and a dictatorship began,” he explains. newspaper Simona Colarizi, emeritus professor of contemporary history at La Sapienza University in Rome and one of the country’s leading experts on the fascist period. “At that moment, a constitutional wound is inferred that is irremediable. It was a rise to semi-legal power of fascism, which was an example of what Hitler later did in Germany. King Victor Emmanuel III, who was then the head of state, appointed the head of armed subversion, Mussolini, as prime minister, and the state thus lost all its legitimacy by renouncing the monopoly on the use of force.

With the March on Rome, thousands of fascists arrived in the Italian capital from all over the country shouting ‘Rome or death!’, achieving that three days later Mussolini took over the Government and began the progressive dismantling of the democratic system. Victor Emmanuel III could have prevented the revolt, but he handed over the reins of power to the ‘Duce’ in the hope that he would resolve the political and social crisis in which Italy found itself at the time. Colarizi does not find parallels between the current situation and that period, beyond the “global crisis of democracies”, and also considers that fascism is an outdated phenomenon for Meloni.

neo-fascist past



“In reality, she has nothing to do with this journey, but many of its leaders do have a lot to do with neo-fascism,” he maintains, recalling the past of some important FdI figures such as Ignazio La Russa, supported by the coalition conservative to the presidency of the Senate, the most important institutional position in Italy after that of the President of the Republic, held by Sergio Mattarella. It was striking to see La Russa, who has several statuettes of the ‘Duce’ in his house, at the opening of the legislature, giving a bouquet of flowers to Liliana Segre, senator for life and survivor of the Auschwitz camp in 1944, who presided over the session for being the oldest parliamentarian among the vice presidents of the previous legislature.

Segre, 92, acknowledged feeling “vertigo” at the “symbolism” of finding himself “in the most prestigious desk in the Senate” when they were about to complete one hundred years of the March on Rome, and also recalled how he had to leave school in 1938 because of the racial laws promoted by Mussolini. Another highly respected figure in Italy such as the writer Alberto Moravia, who died in 1990, recalled in a documentary from the 1970s by Rai, the Italian public broadcaster, how he experienced the March on Rome. «I was 15 years old and I went to Piazza del Popolo. I sat on a fountain and saw the entrance of the fascists. I remember very well what they were like. I had the impression that it was a parade of provincial hunters. They were country people with hunting rifles, some with black shirts and others without. They didn’t have a military look at all. The parade lasted a long time, to the point that I couldn’t get to the other side of the street and I couldn’t get into my school.