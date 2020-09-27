In Formula 1 all parameters are measured because even the wind direction can change the trend of a weekend. At McLaren they were comfortable, they were aiming for the second row, but a drop in temperatures plus the arrival of the wind limited the possibilities of Carlos Sainz in Q3. This Sunday (1:10 p.m., Movistar) will start sixth, It is not a bad place to fight for the places of honor against Sergio Pérez (Racing Point) and Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), and the Australian is one of the fittest drivers of the season.

What career do you expect? Better wait, reply to AS: “It will depend a lot on the track conditions and our situation. After free practice, I would have been more confident fighting the Renault, Racing Points and Red Bulls. But the conditions changed a lot, there was more wind, a tailwind entered the first sector and our car was no longer in the window, we suffered with our balance. “” If the track is like Saturday morning, we will have the opportunity to progress in the career. If it is like in the classification, we can finish the same as we will start. In the warm-up laps I will see how he is doing and I will adjust my expectations a little depending on the sensations, “adds the Madrid-born, eleventh in the World Championship but determined to come back in a year full of external incidents.

“There is a dirty side, more than usual”

Upon departure, the dirty area does not seem like a good ally. “There is a dirty side here, this year more in particular, I noticed it when I was trying to pass cars on the starting laps. There is a lot of dust that kicks up. I think it will not be the best place to start, although the sixth position I do like. We’ll see what I can do. “But the slip-ups will make the first straight long and the possibility of gaining positions exists, especially considering that the McLarens tend to start better than their direct rivals.

Sainz does not carry the same aerodynamic configuration as Norris, his partner, because there were not two sets of parts of all the components to be released in Sochi, reported this medium. The pilot confirms that he tested the wing, but has hardly any references: “I tested the wing one lap in FP2 and didn’t notice a big difference. But everyone seems happy with him. I could not draw conclusions. It was good, I suppose we can talk about my feelings at the Nurburgring. “