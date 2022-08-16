Hawa is a farmer woman. She and her family live in Fatola, about 20 kilometers from Kayes (Mali), and obtain their resources mainly from rainfed agriculture, which is currently unproductive and strongly linked to climate risks. Hawa inherited this ancestral culture from her parents, but this year the agricultural production in the Kayes region is being seriously affected by the lack of rain.

In the last 30 years, Mali has experienced, in addition to irregular periods, a significant decrease in rainfall and progressive desertification, which is advancing unstoppably towards the south of the country. This situation has made the rural populations of the North extremely vulnerable to food shortages, and therefore famine and child malnutrition have risen alarmingly.

The scant use of surface waters in this border region with Senegal and Mauritania relegates these women from access to increased income derived from agricultural production, essential for reducing their situation of poverty and vulnerability. In this context, the implementation of irrigated agriculture would mean, on the one hand, valuing the enormous potential of Mali’s water resources. Its territory concentrates the basins of three rivers and their tributaries (the Niger River, the Senegal River and the Volta River through the Sourou River), as well as extremely important groundwater (generalized, superficial and fissured aquifers) that cover the entire national territory. These represent the main source of drinking water supply for the population, and an important catalyst for women farmers and their families, since it would promote the diversification of production and their economic and social emancipation.

In this sense, irrigated agriculture plays a central role in achieving the main Sustainable Development Goals related to poverty reduction, food and nutritional security and job creation. But Hawa does not plan to make any changes to its horticultural perimeter. Furthermore, she and her family want to continue to perpetuate their traditional livelihoods, so this trend needs to be reversed by moving towards promoting climate-resilient, environmentally friendly, and water-using agriculture. in an efficient way.

In Diongaga, Kadiatou’s life is not easy either. He has been cultivating the land that his family previously farmed for more than 10 years, but according to current legislation, the State is the owner and the villagers only obtain usufruct. However, management remains in the hands of traditional institutions, to the detriment of local authorities.

Access to land represents the main problem in the region. Peace and social stability in this territory, where a large part of the country’s rural population is concentrated, depend on how issues related to land ownership are resolved. For example, if a farmer leases his land this year, he is not sure that he will be able to keep it, once cultivated, the following year.

Kadiatou will never be able – just because she is a woman – to own the land she works

The absence of a legislative and regulatory framework on property presumes one of the central debates in the field of local governance, whose fundamental principle is based on the effective participation of women and men in decision-making. However, in this case the role of women farmers in traditional land management is not visible because it is essentially based on a patriarchal system. Women and men do not enjoy the same possibilities and opportunities in accessing and exercising property, and for this reason, Kadiatou will never be able to own the land that she works on, just because she is a woman.

Women farmers, like Hawa and Kadiatou, are facing major challenges today in order to consolidate the sustainable development of agriculture in Mali. From a holistic approach, these challenges are related to water control to reduce dependence on rainfall through hydro-agricultural development and water and soil conservation techniques. Also with the development of new varieties of seeds adapted to climate change, risk management in the agricultural sector to ensure and increase the income of women producers, and security in land tenure that stimulates investment by women farmers. .

The design of modern agricultural development policies focused on human rights will undoubtedly serve to alleviate poverty and bring with them the necessary prosperity that prevents migratory movements and mitigates the existing social problems in this region.

Antonio Lorenzo Castellanos He is a doctoral student in Local Development and International Cooperation at the Jaume I University of Castellón and a specialist in Cooperation for Development with Sub-Saharan Africa at the University of Jaén.

