He finishes the meetings with the parents of his students and returns home with a headache: Roberta Evangelista found dead the next morning

An unfillable void for the world of school. This is how the sudden and tragic disappearance of Roberta Evangelista, school teacher at the Cittadella-Hack institute in Ancona. Originally from Mestre, she lived and worked in the Marche for years and there, for reasons yet to be ascertained, she suddenly passed away at just 57 years old.

With a smile always printed on her face, very professional and punctual, Roberta had held the role of teacher of physical education at the Donatello middle school of the Cittadella degli studi Margherita Hack of Ancona.

Right there, on the afternoon of last Wednesday 29 November, her beloved colleagues saw her for the last time. She had in fact been involved, together with the other teachers, in the interviews with parents of his beloved students.

Once the meetings were over, he greeted everyone saying he had a bad headache and that she would go home to rest.

Roberta returned to the house Cameranoa few km away from Ancona, where she lived alone with her cat.

She probably went to bed and perhaps had an illness there that took her away in sleep.

The ones who found her now lifeless at 9:00 the following morning were the Carabinieri of Ancona, alerted right by colleagues of the school. The latter, worried about not seeing her arrive at school on time as always, have raised the alarm.

Condolences for the death of Roberta Evangelista

Born in Mestre, in the Venetian area, Roberta is remembered by everyone, both in Veneto and in the Marche, with words of enormous esteem and affection.

There are so many condolence messages appeared on the web in the last few hours and days. Maria Alessandra Bertini, current principal of Savoia Benincasa, who however directed the Donatellos from 2019 to 2021, remembers Roberta as “an extraordinary person, a girl full of vitality, enthusiasm and desire to live. She loved her work and her students, to whom she gave her heart in every circumstance“.

David FrancescangeliPresident of Cus of Ancona, instead wrote: