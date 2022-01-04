Daniele Paitoni’s maternal grandfather said the child did not want to go to his father, but the judge had consented to the meetings

It’s been three days since Davide Paitoni, a 40-year-old warehouse worker from Morazzone, in the province of Varese, killed his son Daniele Paitoni age 7 and stabbed his ex-wife. The journalists of HANDLE and it’s The Corriere della Sera they intercepted the child’s maternal grandfather, who was completely devastated by what happened.

Reconstruction of the events. It was the afternoon of January 2nd when the community of Morazzone (Varese) and the whole of Italy have learned of the news of the tragic murder of Daniele Paitoni, 7, by his father, the 40-year-old Davide Paitoni.

Soon after, the man reached the house where he resided wife and attacked her with a knife, trying to kill her. The woman, however, managed to defend herself and put the man to flight, who was then captured shortly after.

Many have wondered why Davide Paitoni had had the allowed to see his sondespite being under house arrest. His lawyer took care of the answer, explaining that if his client was in the domiciliary, it was for an assault on a colleague at the end of last November. A situation completely detached from family discourse.

In addition, the lawyer always said, the complaints that his wife had made against Paitoni had not yet led to warranties or anything else. So that the investigating judge had agreed man to be able to see his son.

The anger and pain of Daniele Paitoni’s grandfather

Before this diatribe and the doubts related to the legal situation, there is of course the anger and infinity ache for the death of a pure and innocent soul like Daniel’s.

Intercepted in his cottage in Gazzada Schianno, the same where Daniele and his mother, the maternal grandfather of the child released some statements to the journalists who arrived on the spot.

To the journalists of HANDLE the man has confided that he is completely destroyed.

I can’t say anything, because we still don’t know anything. I don’t feel like talking right now. My daughter is not well and my wife and I are preparing to go to the morgue.

Signs of inevitable anger also, those that emerged from the statements made by the man to the journalists of de The Corriere della Sera.