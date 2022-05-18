He is an unbearable being, in the manner of the Czech novelist Milan Kundera, “The Unbearable Lightness of Being,” or, as it was first published in French, “L’Insoutenable légèreté de l’être.” Any one of us, or similar to us, or reflecting our images in life, is this being surrounded by questions, surrounded by questions, but they do not bore him. Wherever he moves, you find questions that precede his steps or follow his trail. The questions of this being descend from the heavenly, the unseen and the cosmic, and the questions of life and existence, until they reach the childish, amazement, and exclamatory questions. He reads and searches on the Internet for the types of sports shoes, and which ones are most suitable for the Gulf region, and the most tolerant of the son’s slippers, and his non-stop rides, and the reason for the low price of those made in Southeast Asia, and the high prices of those made in Europe. . The requirements of the family do not pass so quickly, he may slow down in fulfilling their repeated desires, but in the end he is always searching for an answer to any question, as things do not pass by him without a moment of pause and reflection, and taking a position either for or against things and people.

He attends the funeral of an old woman who was once the mother of a loyal friend whom he knew in his studies, so it takes his mind despite the distances, and after the years, and he attends the funeral of the old mother in gratitude for the beautiful and precious days. The body was cold and the eyes stared? Why the kind of wood that will settle in the dirt? Is there a relationship between man, and knowing the time of farewell? Questions descend, depression descends, and he returns sad, crying himself, wailing over time, and regretting that herb that has been absent since antiquity, the antidote to life, and the symbol of immortality that has challenged man since eternity.

This self-reflection might pull him to think: Why loyalty forever? Why honesty with oneself and others even harm? It is always assumed that every profession has its honesty, and that every professional has honesty. He may be generous to someone to the point of drowning him with his good and his money, but he hates to be laughed at by a seller of silver beads worth 500 dirhams! He resents the taxi driver on the streets of Cairo, because he did not return the rest of his money to him. He always creates many scenarios for simple and sometimes unworthy things, such as when he receives a message from Indonesia, and before he opens it, he keeps hitting one-fifths of the sixths, reviewing the tape of his life, passing on terrorism and ways of tampering. »! Then new and urgent questions begin: Why is he asking me personally? How did he know my address? Why this request at this time? And the questions are long, the problem of this being whose questions cannot be tolerated, if a muscle moves in his body or he feels an abnormal pulse or hears about a sick friend, then he complains more about the sick friend, and he feels that his illness has passed to him, and he begins the journey of questions that are unbearable, nor You can carry it lightly!