Different injured children among the twenty people who needed help after the explosion of a unauthorized bonfire on the street in Taranto, in the Tamburi district. Some people had decided to celebrate in this way the celebration of Saint Joseph, putative father of Jesus that the Church remembers on March 19th. A 16-year-old boy arrived at the hospital in code red: his prognosis is reserved.

Photo source from Twitter

The affair, which could have had a much worse balance, took place around 8 pm on Sunday 19 March 2023. We are in the popular Tamburi district. Here some people have decided to light a bonfirein a demonstration not authorized by the local authorities.

To light the bonfire, as can also be seen in a video posted on social networks, it would have been a very young boy. As soon as the fire starts to flare up, a loud roar is heard. While burning pieces of wood they are thrown into the air, with the car windows shattered.

The explosion took place in via Deledda. Many people present to participate in the abusive bonfire of St. Joseph. About twenty people were injured. Among these also some children, who were treated with stitches.

It went worse for a 16-year-old boy, who was transported by doctors in red code to the hospital. His prognosis is reserved. He is the most seriously injured, in a story on which the investigators are now also investigating.

Photo source from Twitter

Unauthorized bonfire on the street in Taranto: the balance could have been more serious

The people who had built the bonfire with different materials and wooden doors had also used one can of gasoline. When the bonfire broke out, those present started screaming and running away.

TO #Taranto an illegal bonfire explodes #SanGiuseppe. There would be several injured including children pic.twitter.com/0ZOFxrOf7n — giovanni mercadante  (@giuvannuzzo) March 19, 2023

Several ambulances arrived at the scene, as well as firefighters and law enforcement. Five seriously injured, twenty minor. Police and Carabinieri also had to monitor the emergency room for moments of tension with the families of hospitalized patients.