During an armed attack on a school in Kazan, the shooter was detained by an unarmed police officer who was on vacation and happened to be at the scene by accident. This is reported by the edition “BUSINESS Online”.

On the morning of May 11, Police Major Lenar Musin drove past gymnasium No. 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan. Hearing the explosion, he left the car on the road and ran to the building. The man who helped the wounded man at the porch said that a young man in a mask, cap and black clothes was shooting.

Musin went to the sound of the shots, but on the way he realized that he could not stop the shooter without a weapon. Then he turned back and began shouting through the windows to close the doors in the classrooms and not let anyone in. When the PPS and Rosgvardia arrived at the gymnasium, the major met them and said that reinforcements and an ambulance would be needed.

Then Musin returned to the building again with the National Guards. Seeing a young man in the foyer, he ordered to take aim at him. He raised his hands and said: “I give up, I shot.” The major twisted it and handed it over to the staff of the PPS, then went back to the gymnasium and found a hunting bandolier, a knife, cartridges, a cap and a mask thrown by the shooter on the ground floor.

Musin left the gymnasium only after the arrival of the SOBR officers. Previously, his participation in the arrest of the shooter was not reported.

In early June, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Tatarstan petitioned for the awarding of a state award to Musin.

The attack on gymnasium No. 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan took place on the morning of May 11. The attacker Ilnaz Galyaviev came to the educational institution with a weapon and opened fire on students and teachers. Nine people died, 24 were injured. A case of mass murder was initiated. Galyaviev was taken into custody, he was put on the preventive record as prone to suicide.