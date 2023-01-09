Through Reddit a user shared a video of a few seconds of what is supposedly a new game of playstation 5. In this we see a man on what looks like an alien planet, seeing a strange pillar with tentacles.

Source: Reddit – modiz

When this information was revealed, a well-known leaker known as Dusk Golem shared details about it. According to him, it is a third-person shooter, yet to be announced, that will be coming to PlayStation 5. Also, it is being developed using Unreal Engine 5.

The same leaker indicated that the code name of this project is Ooze, but that he does not know who is developing it. He also revealed that he has seen more of this game and that it is already further along than what was shown in the video. He also doesn’t know when it might launch.

Some Reddit users started sharing that they found clues that it will be a People Can Fly game. This studio has worked on games like Bulletstorm, Gears of War: Judgment, and Outriders. If it all turns out to be true, maybe we’ll see it announced at a PlayStation event soon.

What does PlayStation have in store for 2023?

This year seems to be a very good one for the Sony console, since several very attractive titles have been confirmed. Among them we have Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which will continue the story of Spider-Man and Miles Morales. Besides that he promises a confrontation against Venom, one of the most beloved and well-known villains of the arachnid.

Source: Insomniac Games

Of course we can’t ignore Stellar Bladea new action game that reminds us of Bayonetta, with amazing graphics. Also, in the second half of the year, we will have a couple of entries to the saga final fantasy in form of 16th Y 7th Rebirth. So PlayStation 5 owners have a lot to look forward to.

