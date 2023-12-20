The Beit Al Khair Association organized an Umrah trip to the Holy Land, in which 17 outstanding orphans participated, accompanied by members of the association’s supervisory committee and a number of employees. The trip is organized under the generous patronage of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai.

The trip program included religious lectures, educational competitions, and distribution of gifts to orphans, in addition to visiting the landmarks of Medina. The trip included a visit to the city of Taif, to enjoy entertainment activities and games of various kinds.

The Director General of the Association, Abdeen Taher Al-Awadhi, appreciated the generous sponsorship from the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for the trip, and emphasized the Association’s role in enhancing care for groups that have lost their breadwinners, stressing the keenness to organize useful religious and educational activities for orphans during the mid-year school holiday and the summer semester.

He pointed out that “Beit Al Khair” spent seven million and 338 thousand and 296 dirhams from the beginning of 2023 until the end of last November to support orphans and their families, to provide living conditions that allow them to grow up together and reassured, and to surround them with all aspects of necessary care.

Al-Awadhi praised the supervising committee that accompanied the orphans over a period of nine days, which was formed from a qualified work team to manage the course of the trip, provide for the needs of the participants, and introduce them to the correct and legitimate ways to perform the rituals in a reassuring atmosphere of faith, headed by the association’s government relations official, Ali Al-Balushi.