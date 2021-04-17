In the Moscow metro, a GE Logiq E device worth over a million rubles was stolen from a 58-year-old doctor Alexander Beketov, which is used as a portable ultrasound machine. About it informs “TVNZ”.

The incident took place in November 2020 at the Dynamo metro station, next to which, as the doctor said, he was undergoing a massage course. “On one of my visits to the clinic, I took an ultrasound scan with me. We walked to the subway with this masseur. At the station, he snatched the device out of my hands and ran away, ”he said.

After the incident, Beketov turned to the police and provided law enforcement officers with the full details of the massage therapist. “But the Interior Ministry officials have not been looking for him for several months,” he added.

There are no official comments from law enforcement agencies on the fact of what happened at the moment.

