Everything is already there: the country, the venues, the stadiums, the groups, the dates. We just have to wait for June 20; that night, in Atlanta, Georgia, Argentina and Canada or Trinidad and Tobago will get the ball moving. It will be the beginning of the 48th Copa América in history, the beautiful saga that began in Buenos Aires in the southern winter of 1916, at a tragic time in the world. The Great War had already claimed nine million lives in Europe.

The fields of France were a gigantic pool of blood. On July 1, 1916, human carnage broke out north of Paris: the bloody Battle of the Somme. It was a catastrophe: British troops alone suffered 57,740 casualties that first day, the United Kingdom’s largest combat loss in its entire war history (which is not short).

Twenty-four hours later, 11,000 kilometers to the southeast, ten thousand enthusiastic fans came to the charming Gimnasia y Esgrima stadium in Buenos Aires (not La Plata), in the Palermo neighborhood, to watch Uruguay 4-Chile 0, the first of the 837 matches that make up the Copa América so far. Ladies dolled up and with parasols, gentlemen in suits and bowler hats, stands with English-style visors. Heartbreaking screams there, joyful shouts of goal here.

Today, more than a century later, it will seem incredible, but many Uruguayans crossed the lion-colored river to see Celeste. She traveled on the Vapor de la Carrera, which left Montevideo at 10 at night and arrived in Buenos Aires at 7 in the morning. Only the ticket was required, there was no migration between Uruguay and Argentina. “It was like taking the tram,” described the brilliant Diego Lucero.

Thus was born the idea of ​​holding the first continental tournament in the world, in the midst of an atrocious contrast: war there, party here. Forty-four years later – in 1960 – the Euro Cup would begin. Between legendary matches and delicious stories, our Copa América grew, the only tournament where Di Stéfano, Pelé, Maradona and Messi played. It grew so much that the house became small: now it is made in the United States. And there is a smell that it doesn’t come back again. For the first time the Cup will be around two billion dollars. Adding all the items (television rights, box office, sponsors, marketing, etc.) will generate that figure.

What it costs to go to the next Copa América

Between the 32 matches, 2,039,753 tickets will be on sale, which, it is discounted, will be sold out. That would exceed one billion. To graph it better: in the opening game, the cheapest ticket costs 950 dollars and the most expensive between 1,664 and 2,100.

“It will be the best Copa América in history,” announced the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez. Also the most prohibitive, at least for the South American public who wants to travel to North America to follow their team. The cheapest location in the final costs 2,500 dollars and the saltiest 5,000.

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami has capacity for 64,777 spectators, which will surely be packed to capacity, so it is an easy account: they will pocket around 226 million dollars. Only in the final. And only borderó. The Messi phenomenon in the homeland of baseball has increased interest. The rich and famous turn to football.

The unusual prices provoked a harsh reflection from José Luis, a Peruvian statistician who has lived in the United States for years: “It is increasingly becoming a show of millionaires watching other millionaires play.” Francisco, another Lima native at iuesei, says: “The costs are simply ridiculous. “That football is ‘for the masses’ should be updated, it is for the masses who have television or the internet.”

Such numbers lead one to think that it is difficult for the Cup to return home. What country in South America could guarantee even ten percent of those amounts? That romantic idea born in 1987 of taking the Cup to each country on a rotating basis will surely go to the archives. From now on, only a minimum of countries will be able to aspire to be hosts: The United States will be a recurring organizer, perhaps Mexico, perhaps Brazil, perhaps they will take the tournament to Saudi Arabia or Qatar. Who knows. Then they will say that the money that comes in will be used to promote youth or women’s football, he…

And what about the ball? The ball talks about six teams running for the title: Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, United States, Mexico, Colombia. In that order. That six out of sixteen aim for the crown is the good thing about this edition. Argentina wants to repeat, Brazil needs that support to restore its faith, Bielsa’s Uruguay feels that it can do everything, the United States is a growing force, it is local and can strike; Mexico aspires by tradition and Colombia because it sees the birth of a successful process that would receive graduation if it reaches the top. Although the Colombian player has to commit, at some point, to going to a tournament to win it, not just to participate. Well, Lorenzo saying “we are going to go win the Cup.” He demands it from his players. Let them say, once and for all, “we come to be champions.” And play accordingly.

Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Something like this can also be expected from Ecuador. For a portion of Ecuadorian journalism, its football is already or is close to being the third in South America. To endorse it, then. At least in the attempt. Now you have good material. But it’s one thing to win single games and quite another to reach a championship and assume the title of pretender. That’s not for everyone. It’s a mental issue. This same tricolor team went to the World Cup in Qatar and did not pass the first round.

A selection that is not even confirmed, but that could give a blow is Canada. In the World Cup he played a fabulous game against Belgium, although he scored 22 times on goal with excellent chances, including a penalty, and lost. But there’s something about a team that puts together such a dazzling performance. In Brussels there were riots because of it. The Belgium of Courtois, De Bruyne and Hazard, which was a possible surprise, could not be devastated in that way. But Canada lost the coach who had achieved that overwhelming attacking game: John Herdman. He confronted the Federation and left. Or they were.

Brazil is experiencing a political earthquake. Five of the last presidents of the CBF were imprisoned or denounced for corruption. Now they have just dismissed the last one, Ednaldo Rodrigues, so it is not known if Carlo Ancelotti will finally arrive next June, something that is increasingly difficult. Rodrigues said he had a pre-agreement with Carletto, but this situation changes everything. And on top of that, Real Madrid offered the Italian coach two more years of contract.

Argentina wants to revalidate, and in terms of football it looks like it did in the World Cup, but internally there was a violent earthquake between Lionel Scaloni and the president of the AFA, Claudio Tapia. Something broke and has not been fixed. This has created a tense situation that can impact the team. And besides there are six months left until the Cup, a lot of things happen in that period.

The main candidate, due to present, youth, enthusiasm and game, is Uruguay. He shows it in the tie. A plane. However, if they win their zone, they could find themselves in the quarterfinals with Brazil or Colombia, and anything can happen there.

All of America united, a 16-player World Cup with Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, Chile, Ecuador… With the world champion and the Ballon d’Or as the protagonists. Millions apart, it’s something to be excited about.

