The list is extensive and varied and has already been made official before the Attorney General. The Kirchnerist deputy, Rodolfo Tahilade, one of Cristina Kirchner’s soldiers in the battle against Justice, wants to know the makeup of the estate 16 federal prosecutors to analyze “the variations that they had during macrismo,” they explained to Clarín from their team. In the group appear from Eduardo Casal, the interim Attorney appointed by the new Minister of Justice, Martín Soria, through Carlos Stornelli, José María Campagnoli, Guillermo Marijuan, and Abel Córdoba which comes from requesting a 12-year sentence for Lázaro Báez on the Route of Money K. In short, all those targeted were involved in investigations into Kirchnerist corruption.

The list you accessed Clarion It requires the financial statements of 16 tax authorities during the period 2016-2019, that is, the management of Mauricio Macri. “It seeks to observe the movement and values ​​of their assets during those years,” they explained to Clarion from the team of the national deputy.

Who heads the request of the deputy Tailhade, is the Attorney Eduardo Casal, whom Soria accused of being “screwed in office.” To this question, the answer is always the same: “It is true that no one elected Casal. He is there because the law indicates it. And he is not screwed, the problem is that the political leadership does not get the votes to name the president’s candidate. Alberto Fernández “.

The Procuratorate also requested the patrimonial declaration of Juan Manuel Olima and Juan Manuel Casanovas, responsible for administration and denounced by Tailhade of having “leaked” to the journalist Luis Majul the initial procedure through which Deputy K downloaded the forms and later carried out the request. Majul denied the accusations and said that deputy K was a “macho maniac.” In his television program, the journalist had advanced the list and said that he had not included Paloma Ocho and Franco Picardi, two prosecutors identified with Justice Legitimate.

There is a group of members of the Public Ministry with offices in Comodoro Py, who are part of the request of the national deputy. Several investigated corruption K: appears Gerardo Pollicita, who investigated the case of the alleged directing of public works in favor of Lázaro Báez; and Ignacio Mahiques who intervened in the Hotesur case.

On the list is Carlos Rivolo, representative of the Association of Prosecutors, who was also in charge of the first stage of the Ciccone case and instructed the Los Sauces SA case where Cristina Kirchner is involved.

The prosecutor Carlos Stornelli, public enemy of the vice president, also appears on the list requested by deputy K. Stornelli was at the forefront of the investigation of the case of the bribery notebooks.

The affidavits of Guillermo Marijuan were also requested, the prosecutor in the case of Ruta del Dinero K where Lázaro Báez has just been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the crime of money laundering.

Eduardo Taiano also appears on the list. He is investigating the cause of the death of Alberto Nisman, has the case of the VIP vaccination in the Ministry of Health and investigates Máximo Kirchner for alleged illicit enrichment. In addition, he was the one who asked Cristina Kirchner to go to trial in the case for the operations of the Future Dollar.

There is more. The prosecutor before the Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) Abel Cordoba he was also in the crosshairs of Rep. Tailhade. Córdoba intervened in the trial against Lázaro Báez, from whom he requested a sentence of twelve years in prison.

Within Comodoro Py, Raúl Plee, a prosecutor before the Chamber of Cassation, was also added to the list of request for the declaration of assets and who sustained Stornelli’s proposals related to the cause of the Bribery Notebooks on several occasions.

The request presented by the Kirchner deputy, included José María Campagnoli, the one who started the investigation for laundering against Báez and who had the beginnings of the Hotesur case, where he ordered raids linked to the K family.

Finally, it was requested that the patrimonial declarations of the federal prosecutor Alejandra Mangano and Ramiro González be delivered. The list concludes with the attorney general of Mar del Plata, Juan Manuel Pettigiani, who had requested the dismissal of Stornelli. And finally, Mario Alberto Villa, prosecutor before the Chamber of Cassation and Procunar.

The measure, which was taken in sectors of Comodoro Py as “one more attack”, occurs just when the new Minister of Justice, Martín Soria, warned that it is going for the Attorney General -the chief of the prosecutors- and for the modification of the Law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to elect the Attorney by simple majority – two thirds are needed today – and for the position to last five years and we are for life as now.