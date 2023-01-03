The new Israeli Minister of National Security, the extremist Itamar Ben Gvir, visited the Jerusalem Mosques Esplanade by surprise on Tuesday morning, for the first time since he took office last week. This act by Ben Gvir is in open defiance of warnings that his visit could increase tension in the area. Its passage through the holy place has been condemned by the Palestinian Authority, which has considered it “a serious threat”, and by the movements of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which have declared that they are prepared to defend it and have accused the new Israeli government. of contributing to make the situation worse. The United States, France and several countries in the region, including Jordan and Egypt, have also denounced the events.

The Esplanade of Mosques, which houses the Al Aqsa Mosque, is considered the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam and is located in the Old City of Jerusalem, conquered by the Israelis in the 1967 war. Although Israel agreed to let Jordan retain religious authority over the compound, has since allowed Jews to visit the site without praying, and police are increasingly letting some groups, mostly radicals, do so on a street corner.

The visit to the Esplanade of the Mosques at the end of the year 2000 by the Israeli general and politician Ariel Sharon, who at that time was leader of the opposition, is usually considered the trigger for the Second Palestinian Intifada, so any visit by a political leader from Israel is interpreted as a threat to the stability and status quo of the place.

However, Ben Gvir, leader of an ultranationalist formation integrated into the coalition that obtained the third highest number of votes in the legislative elections held in Israel in September, has publicly reiterated his desire to modify the current situation in the Esplanade of the Mosques and allow a greater Jewish presence, a change that the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, refuses for now, according to the Israeli press.

In a message Spread on social networks after his controversial visit, Ben Gvir has stated that the Temple Mount, which is how the Jews refer to the Esplanade of the Mosques, “is open to everyone”. He has also taken the opportunity to throw a dart at Hamas and has assured that, if they believe that their threats will dissuade him, “they understand that times have changed” and that “there is a Government in Jerusalem.”

Ben Gvir’s visit lasted about a quarter of an hour, according to reports from the Israeli press, and came after the minister held a meeting on Monday to assess the situation with the police, who gave him their go-ahead in coordination with “political echelons”, as confirmed to this medium by a spokesman for the body.

Ben Gvir, whose ministry oversees the police, has been convicted in the past for supporting a terrorist group and inciting racism, and is accused of being a provocateur. In this sense, the minister has starred in multiple similar episodes recently, such as leading ultra marches through the Muslim neighborhood of the Old City of Jerusalem and opening an office in the iconic Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, in East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry has condemned a statement “the assault” of the “extremist minister”, has considered it “an unprecedented provocation and a serious threat”, and has blamed Netanyahu “for this flagrant attack”. Hamas, for its part, has considered in another release of more aggressive rhetoric that Ben Gvir’s “plans and threats” are “a harbinger of the ignition of the region” and “add fuel to the fire”; he has called on the Palestinian people “to general mobilization” and to defend Al Aqsa “from the incursions of the settlers [israelíes] and its extremist leader.”

According to him status quo In force since 1967 – when Israel occupied the eastern part of Jerusalem where the esplanade is located – the site is reserved exclusively for the worship of Muslims, while Jews can only enter as visitors, since Jewish laws prohibit their faithful from praying in the area. holiest place for them, something reserved only for some rabbis. For this reason, the Jewish prayer is practiced at the Wailing Wall -located on one of the sides of the esplanade-, and this is recommended by the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, although in recent years, some rabbis aligned with the Zionism movement religious have changed that recommendation and advocate praying where the Second Temple was built, reports the Efe news agency.

international convictions

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which formally retains authority over the compound, also has condemned “in the strongest terms” the “assault” on Al Aqsa, after King Abdullah warned last week during an interview with CNN that the holy sites in Jerusalem constitute a red line.

Egypt, which in recent years has emerged as one of the main mediators between Israelis and Palestinians, especially in Gaza, has lamented “the assault” and has warned of the negative repercussions for security and stability in the region of these gestures. On Sunday, the Egyptian president, Abdelfatá Al Sisi, I call Netanyahu for the first time since his return to the post of prime minister, stressing the need to “refrain from any unilateral measures that could provoke tensions and complicate” the situation.

Other countries in the region, such as the united arab emirateswhich normalized relations with Israel in 2020 within the framework of the Abraham Accords, as well as Saudi Arabiawith whom Netanyahu hopes to establish ties, have also condemned the events.

Likewise, the US ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, has declared to the Israeli news site Walla that any modification of the status quo of the Esplanade of Mosques is unacceptable, in a position similar to that expressed by France in a short message on the networks. Former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has stated on Twitter: “This is what happens when a weak prime minister is forced to trust the most irresponsible man in the Middle East with the most explosive place in the Middle East.”

Beyond the concern for the future of the Esplanade of the Mosques that the new government of Netanyahu, the most right-wing in the history of the country, has generated inside and outside Israel, his ultra partners also arouse strong suspicion for his positions on Palestinian occupation, separation of powers, LGBTQ+ rights, and ultra-Orthodox factional control of key state institutions.

