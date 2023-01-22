Russian intelligence agents launched a white supremacist group based in that country to launch the campaign of sending six letters with explosive substances that at the end of last November and beginning of December were received in various institutions in Spain, including the Palace of La Moncloa and the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid. Information has been revealed this Sunday by The New York Times, who cites officials of the United States Administration as a source.

The first of the shipments was received on November 30 at the Ukrainian embassy and caused scratches on the finger of an employee of the diplomatic legation. Later that same day another similar envelope was intercepted at the Zaragoza-based weapons company Instalaza, a manufacturer of grenade launchers that Spain is sending to support the Ukrainian army in the war unleashed after the Russian invasion. The envelopes contained small amounts of gunpowder and shrapnel prepared to burn when opened, although with little explosive power. Similar shipments were received at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Government, the Ministry of Defense, the Torrejón de Ardoz air base and the United States embassy in Madrid. The Spanish police then concluded that the postal packages had been sent from Spain.

According to the American newspaper, European researchers and that country have focused in recent weeks on the Russian Imperial Movement, a radical right-wing group that has members and associates throughout Europe and paramilitary training centers in Saint Petersburg. This group appears on the list of international terrorist organizations prepared by the US State Department. The sources cited by The New York Times they believe that the supremacist movement has ties to Russian intelligence agencies. Relevant members of that group have been in Spain and the Spanish police have traced their ties to far-right organizations in this country.

The apparent aim of this low-range explosives campaign was to send a signal that the Vladimir Putin regime and its collaborators are in a position to carry out terrorist attacks throughout Europe, including the capitals of NATO member countries, according to the sources handled by the New York newspaper. The same sources point out that for the moment there are no signs that Moscow is willing to embark on a campaign of sabotage and covert attacks in Europe that could trigger a harsh response from the Atlantic Alliance and spread the conflict. The fear among American investigators is that Putin will rethink that strategy if he continues to receive setbacks in Ukraine. The Russian president has given his military intelligence agency broad powers to carry out covert actions in Europe, but the Kremlin’s responsibility for the shipments in Spain is unclear, according to The New York Times.