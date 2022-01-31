For Chinese pianist An Tianxu, corona has one advantage: he can now spend Chinese New Year, which falls on February 1, at his parents’ home in the northern Chinese city of Baoding. “My mother is a very good cook,” says the 22-year-old pianist with a smile.

Normally he studies in America at the famous Curtis Institute of Music in the American Philadelphia. “All classes there are now online, so I might as well follow them from China,” he says in the office of his impresario in Beijing.

In 2019 An won the fourth prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow, one of the most prestigious competitions for classical music in the world. You can study at the Curtis Institute of Music for free and on a living grant, but only if you are one of the top talents in the world: the school has the most selective hiring policy in the United States.

When I was five and a half years old, my parents took me to piano lessons. They hoped it would help me develop my intelligence

He does not come from a particularly musical family. His parents worked for the tax authorities of Baoding, a metropolis that is mainly known for its heavy industry and mining.

“When I was five and a half years old, my parents took me to piano lessons. They hoped that this would help me develop my intelligence,” says the pianist. That is not an uncommon motivation in China. Parents who can afford it often hire private tutors to teach their child to play the piano or violin from a very young age. Moreover, a child who is good at music is more likely to be admitted to a good secondary school.

“Initially I had no love for the piano or for music. I noticed that I picked up the technique very easily.” It didn’t change until he was 13. “Then I decided that I really wanted to be a pianist, because in music I can express my feelings very well.” His parents didn’t have to, but they did support him. “From then on I felt I had to take it very seriously, also out of respect for the support my parents gave me.”

Chinese pianists are often accused of being technically brilliant, but failing to put feeling into the music. Is that right? “We start in a different way. For example, many teachers in China still work with the etudes of the Austrian Carl Czerny. In the West these studies are hardly used anymore; they are very good for finger work, but not for a better understanding of melody, polyphony and counterpoint.”

In China, music is often about emotions and associations, about analogies. The music creates an atmosphere. Western classical music is more about form, the music is often more abstract

“If you want to continue in music, it is necessary that you put your personality into the music,” says An. “That is just as true in China as it is in the West.” And according to An, it can be very interesting that Eastern musicians add their feeling to Western classical music.

His parents knew nothing about classical music, but his father liked to sing popular Chinese songs. When An sings one of them, there is a special glow in his eyes. “In China, music is often about emotions and associations, about analogies. The music evokes an atmosphere,” he says. “With Western classical music it is more about the form, the music is often more abstract.”

It is therefore not surprising to An that many Chinese initially fall for the more romantic music of composers such as Tchaikovsky, Brahms, Mahler and Chopin. That catches on more easily in China than Bach.

He likes it himself too Yellow River Piano Concertoa Chinese revolutionary piece of music premiered during the Cultural Revolution in 1970. The piece is well known and loved in China, but it is often maligned in the West as pure communist propaganda.

“The structure of that concert is too simple, it will not easily appeal to a Western audience,” says An. “But it does affect me emotionally. It reminds us Chinese of the history of the past hundred or two hundred years.”

Above all, he is a fan of Russian composers such as Rachmaninov, Tchaikovsky Prokofiev. His first album, which will be released in the spring, will therefore be an album with Russian music.

It can actually be very interesting that Eastern musicians add their feeling to Western classical music

An also won his most important prize to date in Russia. That happened in a very unusual way. He would first play Tchaikovsky at the International Tchaikovsky Competition, then Rachmaninov. But the music had been put on the orchestra members’ stands in the wrong order.

A true nightmare. An only discovered the reversal after the orchestra had started: he hadn’t heard the announcements. A video recording shows how he looks up in great confusion after the orchestra has started the wrong piece, but also how he effortlessly switches to Rachmaninov. He also wins a special prize for bravery.

Why didn’t he intervene immediately when he noticed the mistake? “A concert like this is an experience for the audience where everything is just right. I didn’t want to break that illusion. That would have shown little respect for the public,” he says about it now.

An has been stuck in China for a year and a half because of corona. That gave him the opportunity to give 21 solo recitals in nineteen Chinese cities. He also played Gershwins Rhapsody in Blue with the permanent orchestra of the National Center for the Performing Arts, one of the most important orchestras in China.

An hopes to perform on international stages around the world in five or ten years, both in China and in the West. He will graduate this year, but he wants to continue for a master’s degree. He doesn’t know exactly where yet, but he will certainly audition at the Juilliard School of Music in New York.