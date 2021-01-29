A UAZ car with three passengers fell under the ice on Thursday afternoon on Lake Baikal in Buryatia, and one person died as a result of the accident. This is stated on website regional department of EMERCOM of Russia.

According to rescuers, the incident took place in the Severo-Baikalsk region near Cape Urbukan. It is noted that the victims were urgently taken to a heated cordon.

By the evening, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported another similar case, 30 kilometers from the Tompa Bay of the Severo-Baikal region. Niva’s car with two fishermen fell into the crack, the depth of which was three meters.

As specified in the department, one of the victims managed to escape by independently getting out of the car. There is no information about the condition of the second passenger.

The day before, an excavator fell under the ice near Khabarovsk, the driver of the equipment was killed.