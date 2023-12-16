The first generation of Toyota C-HR has achieved success and leadership positions since it was presented at the end of 2016. After the launch versions Premiere Edition and GR SPORT Premiere Edition, the new Toyota C-HR arrives. Available from 32,500 euros in the Advance finish, the new Toyota C-HR Electric Hybrid has all the arguments to be the great reference for SUV vehicles in the C segment (with bodies around 4.35 meters long) with a design striking and unmistakable exterior, the latest in active safety technology and a completely renewed multimedia and digital experience. The image of the C-HR is now enhanced by its short body overhangs and its large wheels, up to 20 inches in diameter, with which an attempt has been made to create a more fluid image than that of the previous model, with more compact lines. and better integration of elements such as the cameras and radar of the active safety systems, as well as the front headlight washers.

The new Toyota C-HR is available in two variants of hybrid gasoline engines: a 1.8-liter with 140 horsepower and another with 2 liters of displacement and 198 horsepower. Both incorporate the fifth generation of Electric Hybrid technology, with improvements to the electric motor, including a redesigned and more compact engine control unit. A lighter, smaller and more powerful battery with better performance is also incorporated, reducing CO2 emissions and fuel consumption. Another novelty, in terms of engines, lies in a new variant with “intelligent” AWD-i 4×4 traction, available exclusively for the 198 horsepower engine, with the GR Sport Premiere Edition finish for 45,900 euros. To complete the range, the GR Sport plug-in hybrid sports version with four-wheel drive and 225 horsepower will be offered next year, for a little more than 48,000 euros.

The multimedia system and onboard experience have also been modernized. A new 12.3-inch diameter digital instrument cluster, standard across the range, features high-quality graphics. “Smart services”, such as the Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system that debuted in the outgoing model, continue to be present. The ambient lighting system of the new Toyota C-HR offers a wide spectrum of colors (up to 64) and introduces direct and indirect interior lighting options to reflect the cabin environment (cold or warm) or the time of day: it has been designed a program of 24 changing colors, synchronized with the passing of the hours, which goes from more intense tones in the morning to more relaxing ones in the afternoon.

Another new feature is remote services, such as locking and unlocking doors, starting the engine, controlling and programming the climate control, or turning on emergency lights, among others. In addition, the digital key is introduced, available depending on finish, which allows you to use a smartphone as if it were the vehicle's original key, both to lock and unlock the doors.

Safety is one of the points in which the C-HR has always stood out in its segment. Thus, it increases the standard safety features, also in the entry-level finish to the range, incorporating the latest innovations of the Safety Sense system, and even equipping new functions, such as the rear vision blind spot traffic detector and the assistant. safe exit signal, which warns that a door is being opened or if there is a risk of collision with vehicles or cyclists approaching from behind. The new C-HR also optionally incorporates a new panoramic roof with thermal comfort technology, which minimizes the entry of heat in summer and cold in winter due to the incidence of sunlight, as well as the tailgate with motorized opening and closing and the digital interior rearview mirror.

The range of the new Toyota C-HR is made up of three finishes: Active, Advance and GR SPORT. Optionally, the Advance trim can incorporate the Advance Plus + Skyview package, which includes the panoramic thermal comfort roof, the smart digital key, two-tone body color and a tailgate with motorized opening and closing, among others. The GR SPORT trim version, for its part, is equipped with 19-inch diameter alloy wheels in black, heated Sport front seats with exclusive upholstery, two-tone body color, and interior and exterior details with a sporty design.

The range culminates with two special launch versions. The C-HR with GR SPORT Premiere Edition finish is equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels, driver fatigue detection by camera, front cross traffic alert, parking system with 360º view camera and JBL premium audio equipment with 8 speakers and subwoofer. Another version of the C-HR is available which, for its part, incorporates the same technological and comfort equipment as the GR SPORT, with a more discreet and elegant style, with its leather upholstery with sulfur-colored stitching being one of its features. exclusive. The C-HR also includes a fully remote automated parking function, with the driver outside the vehicle, which will allow even more precise maneuvers in very tight spaces.

One of the main new features of the C-HR's pre-collision system (PCS) is the low-speed erroneous acceleration control, which slows down any sudden and inappropriate use of the accelerator if a risk of collision with a vehicle in front is detected. . Another novelty is the proactive driving assistance system, which allows smooth deceleration when the driver releases the accelerator pedal when approaching a slower vehicle ahead (obstacle anticipation), or when entering a curve (deceleration assistant). . It also features steering assist, which detects curves ahead and adjusts steering force to help the driver turn smoothly and stably.





Technical data sheet Toyota C-HR 140 Advance



Gasoline fuel

Cylinders: 4 in line

Displacement: 1,798 cm3

Power: 140 horses

Speed: 170 km/hour

0 to 100: 10.2 seconds

Front-wheel drive

Auto switch

Consumption: From 4.8 liters

DGT Label: ECO

Length: 4.36 m. Width: 1.83 m. Height: 1.56 m.

Trunk: 388 liters

Price: 32,500 euros