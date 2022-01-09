At the auction in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 27th, RM Sotheby’s will offer one Mercedes 300 SL with ‘alloy’ seagull wings. The iconic car, with silver paint, is valued between 6 and 8 million euros, as it is not alone simply a 300 SL from 1955, but is fitted with a 3-liter NSL engine which is matched to the body number, the latter in light alloy.

The 300 SL Gullwing Coupé is, without a doubt, one of the best sports cars of the century. The pinnacle of road development of this model was reached with the Leichtmetall-ausführung, or light alloy version. The car for sale belongs to the small number of cars with this feature. Extremely limited availability (there should be a total of 29 cars produced) and the special competition configuration of the 300 SL with light alloy bodywork will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many.

The development of this Mercedes was followed by the engineer Fritz Nallinger, who proposed a special 300 SL for retail. Its coupes had uniquely welded, aluminum body panels and bodyshell. With the exception of the windshield, all the cabin windows were made of Plexiglas. The changes resulted in a loss of 94 pounds of weight. The NSL engine uses a racing camshaft, higher compression, unique throttle valve, for 215 horsepower. Rudge center mount wheels were standard, as well as the ventilated front brake drums. Finally, the suspension was then revised with exclusive springs and shock absorbers, capable of providing better maneuverability at high speeds.

In this specific case, the car it is the 13th of the 24 produced in 1955 (frame number 5500332). It was ordered by the official Mercedes-Benz agent and driver Joseph F. Weckerle of Casablanca, Morocco. As a result, the car was the only one to be sent to Africa, with its Becker radio and interior in gabardine blue. Little remained on the continent, as it soon sailed to the United States. In 1962 he was in Alabama, then in 1975 he landed in Dallas, Texas. Jack Bryan Jr., the owner at the time, sent it to overhaul in Massachusetts, in that of the Russell and Company: it took four years, but they brought the car back exactly to original specifications, for a figure that today would be equal to about 172 thousand. dollars. Due to its conformation, the 300 SL can easily suffer damage to the bodywork, with deterioration where aluminum and steel meet. However, according to the car’s documentation, Mercedes has been driven far and wide throughout the United States, with no particular reliability issues.

(image: courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)