Red Dead Redemption 2 is considered by many to be one of the best games of the past generation, and now a glicht of RDR2 seems to cause strange event in the game. There is a lot that RDR2 has to offer. With memorable NPCs to visit, beautiful landscapes to traverse and explore, and great music to go along with it all, Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most ambitious games to be made in recent years.

However, given the size and scale of the game, some glitches can easily slip through the cracks. As is the case with most AAA video games, occasional glitches tend to happen from time to time. While the glitches in Red Dead Online may not be on the same scale or more often than Cyberpunk 2077, they can still occur with a great impact on the player. And now a glicht of RDR2 causes a strange event in the game.

An RDR2 glicht causes a strange in-game event

A Reddit user by the name of BrexitNPork posted a clip of Red Dead Redemption 2 in which, when shooting at an enemy NPC, he stumbled for a solid five seconds before finally collapsing to the ground. The interesting thing is that the NPC was not shot in its side and it did not appear to be that damaged beforehand, which made the death strangely prolonged and almost dramatic. It makes more sense that something like this happened in Red Dead Online.

Given the amount of maintenance required in terms of servers onlineAs well as the new content updates that are always released for the game from time to time, it is more understandable for something strange like this to happen during active gameplay.