Azzurri ahead with Di Lorenzo (18′), but are joined by Di Francesco at 52′. Then came Gallo’s own goal. Muscle injury for Simeone

Napoli discovers the short muzzle, also obtained with an own goal. And the success against Lecce puts a smile back on Spalletti’s team which therefore retains at least 16 points ahead of the latter with 9 days to go. But the good news ends there. Because with Osimhen still in the pits, Raspadori back in condition and Simeone leaving the field with a flexor injury, the Azzurri do not have a center forward in shape for Wednesday’s Champions League match against Milan. Lecce deserves applause and even the same, something that the local ultras don’t understand who in the end ask for more from a team that gives everything. While colleagues from the blue side continue their protest against the president De Laurentiis.

DEFENSE GOAL — In a match that Lecce plays better in terms of dynamism and verticality – an Oudin-Di Francesco-Maleh action was effective with a good save from Meret – Napoli struggled to find depth with their forwards, who tend to meet everyone, favoring Umtiti and companions in simple readings. Little movement in the middle, where only Elmas looks for spaces even without the ball, and then a set piece provided by Lobotka is needed to unlock. On the ball placed in the middle by Mario Rui, Kim widens and crosses tensely in the middle where Di Lorenzo with a perfect choice of header beats Falcone, putting an end to the Azzurri’s fast which lasted just the match against Milan. A defeat which, however, can be seen to have left behind because the leader’s maneuver is too horizontal, slow and predictable. However useful to keep Lecce away from Meret and to come close to 2-0 with a couple of initiatives by the confused Lozano who first commits Falcone and then sees Baschirotto’s shot back. See also New rules, new stars: guide to the Youth League 2022-23

LECCE PROTAGONIST — In the second half, the Salentines start in fourth place and Oudin misses a close detour after an excellent cut. It’s the signal. Shortly after a well-deserved draw on a corner. With Ceesay who, from a few steps away, from a corner, hits the crossbar with his head: Di Francesco is the fastest on the rebound and it’s 1-1. Napoli goes into difficulty and Lecce pushes. But just in the best moment of the landlords the sensational own goal in collaboration… volatile. On Mario Rui’s cross, the Giallorossi defender shoots towards his own goal and the surprised goalkeeper is unable to stop a trajectory that is not impossible. Napoli rejoices and collects the kind Easter gift. Now Spalletti replaces a dull Raspadori with a more effective Simeone who, however, soon hurts his right thigh flexor. In the final the center forward goes to Kvaratskhelia and Napoli holds the final impact of Lecce.

April 7, 2023 (change April 7, 2023 | 21:28)

