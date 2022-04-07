On the night of March 23, a short-eared owl (asio flammeus) that came from the fields of Castile flew over the skies of kyiv. He probably heard the alarms or was surprised by the flash of a missile or anti-aircraft defenses. Two days earlier he had stopped at the Polish border and, according to the GPS on his back, on March 24 he left Ukraine and entered Russian territory. After a few days without taking flight, at the end of this article (April 7) she had already arrived in Kazakhstan. If the scientists tracking it are correct, within a few weeks there could be a plague of voles in the steppes of this Central Asian country. And, with them, the risk of an outbreak of a potentially serious disease for humans, tularemia.

The bacteria Francisella tularensis it is the causative agent of tularemia, an emerging infectious disease. Identified just a century ago, it is so contagious to humans that 10 bacteria are enough to make an individual sick. For this reason it is mandatory declaration and it is under surveillance for its possible use as a bacteriological weapon. Less severe cases are reminiscent of a strong flu. But in the worst, especially if the immune system is compromised by a previous condition, it can lead to death. Its original reservoir was the leporidae. In fact, it is also known as rabbit fever. But it also infects rodents. There is one in particular feared by both farmers and public health officials, the vole. Small in size, like overweight mice, voles (Microtus arvalis) carry out demographic explosions every three or four years, leading to a plague for crops. They are so many that the F. tularensis it spreads so fast that it causes populations to collapse. Meanwhile, they can transmit the disease to farmers, hunters, hikers… by contact or simply by breathing dust contaminated by the pathogen. This is where Tina and other owls enter the story: they feed on voles and go where there are many. They could be authentic birds of ill omen or, better, watchmen.

Tina, the protagonist of this story, before embarking on her long journey with the GPS in tow. Fernando Jubete-Guzon

Zoology professor at the University of Valladolid Juan José Luque is the principal investigator of the BOOMRAT project. Funded by the Ministry of Science and Innovation, behind this acronym and onomatopoeia is research on fluctuations in the population of wild rodents and public health. Its objective is to detect all the actors involved in the connection between bacteria such as F. tularensis and rodents: predatory mammals, insect vectors such as horseflies and ticks, or the role of birds. “The key is in ecology. There is a close bond between voles and these birds of prey. Short-eared owls only eat voles. They go to the Nordic countries, to Eastern Europe, to Libya… looking for them. They are like sentinels,” says Luque.

That link is what they want to unravel now. For this reason, the ornithologists of the project have been placing satellite tracking devices on owls for several years. They already have a dozen like Tina geolocated. The idea is to track them on their journey and, if they congregate in a geographic area, see if there is an outbreak of voles taking place there. The researcher at the Hunting Resources Research Institute (IREC-CSIC) François Mougeot states that “owls detect outbreaks much better than we do”. These rodents breed in winter, “but they multiply in spring, when it’s too late,” he adds. Traditionally, farmers in cereal areas feared the presence of these birds of prey. They were the sign that there were voles nearby. “In years with normal populations, the birds go to hunt in certain places, where the voles are,” continues Mougeot. But there are seasons in which they start a journey “and we don’t know where it ends, only that it ends in hot spots for voles.”

How short-eared owls detect rodent agglomerations is unknown. The researchers do not give them a hidden meaning, but they recognize their enormous capacity for work. Tina’s journey with her satellite transmitter weighing less than 10 grams began in the small town of Gatón de Campos (Valladolid) on March 7 at eight in the afternoon and ended in Kazakhstan a month later, passing through the French Brittany, the Netherlands, and, turning east, through Germany, Poland and flying over Ukraine that March 23. It is probable, but there is no data to confirm it, that she was looking for voles. That’s what they want to find out.

This is the continental route that Tina has followed in a month.

The field researcher of the BOOMRAT project Fernando Jubete, who together with Mougeot captured Tina and placed the GPS, recalls that these owls are not migratory “they are authentic nomads that we have followed to the Caspian Sea and later detected in the White Sea [en el Ártico] and again in Gatón de Campos”. These nocturnal birds of prey do not follow the usual pattern of migratory birds, with a two-way trip north and south each year to breed or to their winter refuge. Instead, they make large forward movements, without a fixed direction, to locate areas with an abundance of voles.

The hypothesis of the researchers who are studying the flights of Tina and the other owls is that they connect the different populations of voles and, in some way, have a role in the emergence of tularemia. They could be involuntary vectors of the pathogen, but Jubete is convinced that they are “without a doubt” sentinels of vole outbreaks and, with them, of the dangerous bacteria.

