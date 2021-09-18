Unknown

The UD Ibiza receives this Saturday at home another hard bone of the category such as Real Oviedo (16 hours / Movistar LaLiga), with the aim of continuing to confirm its good debut in LaLiga SmartBank (follow the game live on As.com). The Ibizans, who still do not know defeat, have the pending subject of winning their first home game, something they already deserved against the Málaga and Amorebieta, against which they ended up drawing.

Offensively, Carcedo’s block is responding, as has scored in four of the five games played. However, he has only kept his clean sheet in the league premiere against Zaragoza, last month. The islanders want to improve their performance behind to have more options against a block from Oviedo that has seven goals and that threatens the good run of Ibiza. Only one point separates both teams in the standings.

The celestial ones come to the clash of this Saturday with the only absence of Álex Gálvez (who heads the final stretch in the recovery of his knee injury). If the technician, Juan Carlos Carcedo placeholder image, considers it necessary, you can pull the Nerd (who withdrew from Las Palmas with discomfort but is available); and its top scorer, Sergio Castel, who this week has had a fever but arrives in time to measure himself against the Principality as a whole. The Madrid striker has been scoring for three consecutive days to score as many goals in total.

At the moment, Carcedo has been betting on practically the same block in almost all the games, with some retouching of men depending on the rival. Unless he wants to distribute minutes and give players rest, it does not seem that the pattern that is giving him such a good result is going to change much.

Contrary to what happened in the last two seasons, Oviedo has now gotten off to a good start. The good feelings from the beginning have been joined by two consecutive wins that put the Blues in play-off zone for the first time since Ziganda has been coach. And the idea that is proclaimed from the dressing room is that you have to maintain the good dynamics in Ibiza.

For the appointment, few doubts in the bet of the coach, who seems determined to repeat the eleven that was clearly imposed on Cartagena. Sangalli is the only casualty in the blue plans and Viti will remain on the right with the intention of prolonging its great state of form. The 4-4-2 ensures aggressive pressure and presence in the rival area. Obeng and Borja Bastón, the forwards, are the main claim of the blues in search of the goal.

It will not be the first time that Oviedo visits Ibiza. He did it already in the 80s, to measure himself in the Copa del Rey against the defunct Sociedad Deportiva Ibiza. The first leg was played on January 9, 1980 in the already non-existent Ibiza Municipal Sports Field. The Asturians started a tie to zero, to sentence the tie in the second leg, which was played the following week in the Carlos Tartiere, scenario in which the people from Oviedo won by a forceful 4-0.

KEYS TO THE MATCH

The best moment. After some doubts at the start, the team has found its way with two consecutive victories.

First confrontation. Oviedo only played in Ibiza once, against SD Ibiza, in the Cup, in 1980: they finished 0-0.

ASES TO FOLLOW

Sergio Castel

The forward has three goals in Ibiza’s last three games.



Borja Bastón

The most exciting signing of the summer has entered the team on the right foot: 2 goals in 2 starts.