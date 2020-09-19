Of course, Eintracht wanted to celebrate the start of the season in front of 6,500 spectators with a win against newly promoted Bielefeld and, especially via Kostic, came dangerously in front of Arminia’s goal. The promoted team barely came out of their own half of the game in the first half, and Frankfurt put a lot of pressure on and pushed for the lead.

As a result, Arminia made the game more balanced, but the Adler had a great chance when Silva was free before the goal with a heel to Bielefeld’s goalkeeper Ortega. Bielefeld held up better and consequently it went 0-0 into the break.

Cologne started badly in front of empty ranks when Hector played back to keeper Horn too briefly. Kramaric was there to guide the guests. But FC recovered quickly and was able to compensate for a cross from Thielmann with a header from newcomer Andersson. As a result, an even game developed without major highlights.

Cologne came up better again and deservedly equalized when Drexler was able to dust off a Cologne post. But in stoppage time Kramaric scored his third goal and thus helped TSG to a somewhat happy away win.

Union started in front of more than 4,000 supporters without Max Kruse, but could look forward to a return from goalkeeper Gikiewicz, who is now in goal at FCA. Of two staid teams, the Eiserne were a little more active in the first half, the FCA mostly looked for the opposing goal via counterattacks.

When they expected the 0-0 break, Framberger ran a ball on the right side and played it strong on Vargas in the center. The left-alone Augsburg hit the head to guide the guests.

Union finally brought Max Kruse into the game in the 70th minute, with success. Only a few minutes later Lenz played the ball flat into the penalty area from the left, Teuchert cleverly let through and Bülter equalized.

Stuttgart had big plans in front of 8,000 fans, but SC striker Petersen was criminally left alone after a cross from Sallai. Freiburg was safe on the defensive and followed up with a free kick from the right. Grifo played the ball halfway up on the near post, Petersen hit the ball with a heel and keeper Kobel was only able to save the ball on the foot of goal scorer Sallai.

Stuttgart continued to play not badly, but they showed too little penetration on the offensive and too naive on the defensive. But after 71 minutes, VfB finally rewarded themselves after Kalajdzic, who had just been substituted, refined a strong through pass from Didavi with a Lupfer to make it 3-1.

Bremen welcomed 8,500 spectators at the start and put a lot of pressure in the early stages of the game, but the home side hardly had any clear chances, Sargent still had the best, who failed because of Hertha’s goalkeeper Schwolow. The Berliner, on the other hand, was able to show at least one header on the crossbar through Piatek, but both teams left a lot of room for improvement in the first round.

Shortly before the break, Hertha took the lead out of nowhere when the completely unnoticed Pekarik was allowed to insert a cross from Mittelstädt quite relaxed. And it got even worse for Werder when Darida sent Lukebakio, who had started on the left, on the journey – the Hertha striker then slammed the game device into the short corner to make it 2-0.

Shortly thereafter, ex-Herthan Selke was able to head in after a good cross from Augustinsson to 1: 3 and Werder drew hope again.