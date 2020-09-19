After Bayern’s thunderous 8-0 win against Schalke at the start of the Bundesliga season on Friday evening, ten other teams gave their first calling cards on Saturday afternoon. In most stadiums, several thousand spectators were present – only Cologne played in front of empty stands.
Gates: 0: 1 Soukou (51st), 1: 1 Silva (62nd)
Of course, Eintracht wanted to celebrate the start of the season in front of 6,500 spectators with a win against newly promoted Bielefeld and, especially via Kostic, came dangerously in front of Arminia’s goal. The promoted team barely came out of their own half of the game in the first half, and Frankfurt put a lot of pressure on and pushed for the lead.
As a result, Arminia made the game more balanced, but the Adler had a great chance when Silva was free before the goal with a heel to Bielefeld’s goalkeeper Ortega. Bielefeld held up better and consequently it went 0-0 into the break.
The second half began like the first – with an extremely powerful unity. Hinteregger headed the ball to the lower edge of the bar, but the goal fell on the other side when Soukou was able to hold his own against Kostic and put the ball in the goal. Frankfurt was now challenged even more and came to equalize. Dost had extended a cross from Kostic to the head of Silva, who made it 1-1.
Of course, Eintracht was now heading for victory, but even the best opportunities remained untapped. Bielefeld was not necessarily satisfied with one point either, so that a great final phase developed. Ultimately, Bielefeld scored the first point of the new season.
Gates: 0: 1 Kramaric (3rd), 1: 1 Andersson (22nd), 1: 2 Kramaric (penalty / 45th + 2), 2: 2 Drexler (86th), 2: 3 Kramaric (90th + 2nd) )
Cologne started badly in front of empty ranks when Hector played back to keeper Horn too briefly. Kramaric was there to guide the guests. But FC recovered quickly and was able to compensate for a cross from Thielmann with a header from newcomer Andersson. As a result, an even game developed without major highlights.
In stoppage time of the first 45 minutes, however, the VAR intervened and gave the Hoffenheim team a flattering penalty, which Kramaric sank to take the lead again. At the beginning of the second half, Hoffenheim should have added up, but Cologne stayed in the game for the time being. As a result, the encounter flattened out, but remained exciting due to the score.
Cologne came up better again and deservedly equalized when Drexler was able to dust off a Cologne post. But in stoppage time Kramaric scored his third goal and thus helped TSG to a somewhat happy away win.
Gates: 0: 1 Vargas (41st), 1: 1 Bülter (75th), 1: 2 Gregoritsch (82nd), 1: 3 Hahn (89th)
Union started in front of more than 4,000 supporters without Max Kruse, but could look forward to a return from goalkeeper Gikiewicz, who is now in goal at FCA. Of two staid teams, the Eiserne were a little more active in the first half, the FCA mostly looked for the opposing goal via counterattacks.
When they expected the 0-0 break, Framberger ran a ball on the right side and played it strong on Vargas in the center. The left-alone Augsburg hit the head to guide the guests.
With the 0: 1 Union then had to go into the break. In round two Union came again and again near the penalty area, but missed the ideas. Augsburg curled up further and looked for the possibility of counter-attacks.
Union finally brought Max Kruse into the game in the 70th minute, with success. Only a few minutes later Lenz played the ball flat into the penalty area from the left, Teuchert cleverly let through and Bülter equalized.
However, the joy only lasted for a short time, as Gregoritsch gave the quick answer and Augsburg shot again in the lead – Union defensive was not up to date in this situation. The substitute Hahn then made the decision in the 89th minute when he was able to assert himself in a duel with Gießelmann and insert the ball.
Gates: 0: 1 Petersen (8th), 0: 2 Sallai (26th), 0: 3 Grifo (48th), 1: 3 Kaljdzic (71st), 2: 3 Wamangituka (81st)
Stuttgart had big plans in front of 8,000 fans, but SC striker Petersen was criminally left alone after a cross from Sallai. Freiburg was safe on the defensive and followed up with a free kick from the right. Grifo played the ball halfway up on the near post, Petersen hit the ball with a heel and keeper Kobel was only able to save the ball on the foot of goal scorer Sallai.
Stuttgart did not recover from the Freiburg double strike until the break and had to come up with something in the second half. Right at the start, Massimo had a great chance to hit the next goal, but the Stuttgart’s shot was too weak. In return, Freiburg exposed the VfB defense a third time when Höler could easily play the ball on the open Grifo, which made it 3-0.
Stuttgart continued to play not badly, but they showed too little penetration on the offensive and too naive on the defensive. But after 71 minutes, VfB finally rewarded themselves after Kalajdzic, who had just been substituted, refined a strong through pass from Didavi with a Lupfer to make it 3-1.
Almost ten minutes before the end, VfB was about to turn the game around when Wamangituka scored 3-2. In stoppage time there was almost another penalty for the hosts, but after verification by the VAR it was denied. Thus, Freiburg saved itself to the away win.
Gates: 0: 1 Pekarik (42nd), 0: 2 Lukebakio (45th + 2), 0: 3 Cunha (63th), 1: 3 Selke (69th), 1: 4 Cordoba (90th)
Bremen welcomed 8,500 spectators at the start and put a lot of pressure in the early stages of the game, but the home side hardly had any clear chances, Sargent still had the best, who failed because of Hertha’s goalkeeper Schwolow. The Berliner, on the other hand, was able to show at least one header on the crossbar through Piatek, but both teams left a lot of room for improvement in the first round.
Shortly before the break, Hertha took the lead out of nowhere when the completely unnoticed Pekarik was allowed to insert a cross from Mittelstädt quite relaxed. And it got even worse for Werder when Darida sent Lukebakio, who had started on the left, on the journey – the Hertha striker then slammed the game device into the short corner to make it 2-0.
Werder wanted to give a quick answer at the beginning of the second half, but Hertha were very focused on the defensive. Although the hosts came up better, it was Hertha again that added. After a counterattack, Darida played the ball to Cunha, who with a little luck could overcome Bremen goalkeeper Pavlenka.
Shortly thereafter, ex-Herthan Selke was able to head in after a good cross from Augustinsson to 1: 3 and Werder drew hope again.
But the Bremer missed it to immediately add and so possibly pull the game on their side. The substitute newcomer Cordoba opened the lid for Hertha in the 90th minute.
