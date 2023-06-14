In the Jewish Autonomous Region, in the village of Babstovo, Leninsky district, the construction of an outpatient clinic continues. The construction site was visited by the head of the district Nikolai Belik.

The outpatient clinic, which is being built as part of the Education national project, must provide first aid, it will be equipped with everything necessary for this.

As writes EA EAOMedia, About 700 people live in the village. Not every resident can go to a district hospital, and in such cases, modular healthcare facilities are the best solution.

The outpatient clinic will house reception rooms, emergency care, functional diagnostics, and equip examination, vaccination and treatment rooms.

Earlier it was reported that almost 5 km of roads should be repaired in the JAO within the framework of the national project “Safe and high-quality roads” by the end of 2023. The burly canvas on the streets of Seryshev, Rabochaya, Sadovaya, Embankment and 40 Years of Victory will be put in order.