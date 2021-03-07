Marina has 3 daughters ages 11, 16 and 19. The last one had its Last First Day of school in 2018, when there was still no talk of chinstraps. The 11 will have to wait until 2027.

But 10 days ago a meeting took place in the Belgrano neighborhood, “A triumvirate”, as the reader tells him in the letter we publish today, to define Irina’s celebration (19). There, Marina, her husband and daughter sat at the table and told her The final decision: “In a closed space, no way. In an open space, either. We are concerned about health and safety for the coronavirus. An open and private space is up for consideration “.

It was thus that they agreed with other parents that the UPD ritual … It would be on a balcony !: “With a limited number of girls and boys, 9 in total, with the homeowners present, with little alcohol and administered”. That was the party that this teenager had and that she accepted without claims and with a thoughtful attitude, despite not having been what he dreamed of.

While schools seek to prevent infections from these illegal festivities, families and students explore alternatives. Others prepare refrigerators overflowing with alcohol.

.Alejandro Schujman, psychologist specializing in adolescence, consulted by Clarion last year on this same topic, I lit the fuse: “This will change the day we become aware, or as a result of some tragedy that if we continue like this, it will not be long in coming”. So how to do, with the Covid and alcohol in the streets, to change that concept in the boys -and in the parents who consent to them-, with the prohibitions that are imposed at the national level?

“We are adults accompanying our children on the path of growing up in an unhealthy way. In a negligent way. We are leaving them alone “, Schujman sentenced.

