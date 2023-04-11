A guest of the last broadcast of ‘Masterchef 11’, this Monday, April 10, has revealed a massive poisoning that has set off the alarms about the most popular culinary talent show on the small screen. The RTVE space moved to Valencia to film outside the Oceanogràfic, where the applicants cooked a menu by chef Rakel Cernicharo -a Repsol sun-, who attended the event as a guest.

After cooking each of the dishes, designed as a tribute to the marine world, a total of 120 diners sat down at the table to try the creations of the ‘Masterchef 11’ contestants. All of them aquarium workers, who tasted the preparations surrounded by thousands of fish in the emblematic Res.

A meal that, as revealed by one of the guests of the program, did not sit well with the diners, according to the affected person through her Twitter account hours before the broadcast of the gala. The user, who has privatized her account, assured in her post that “of 70 people, more than half” ended up intoxicated.

In a thread of four messages that can no longer be seen publicly, the diner shared a photo with four colleagues, recounting their experience after the meal: «All with gastroenteritis. The next night I had to go to the ER to get Primperan injected into my butt so I could stop vomiting. I lost 5 kilos in three days”, detailed the affected person, Irene.

The Oceanogràfic worker continued to show her anger: «My company informed MasterChef of what happened. The following days we could not go to work. Public Health called us to investigate what happened but it came to nothing. I write this here because they have not even had the decency to write to us to apologize, “she assured in her tweets, now protected.

Finally, the L’Oceanogràfic diner addressed the program directly: «Thank you MasterChef for the worst gastronomic experience I have ever had in my life. Since we are here, I encourage you to investigate a little more also the relationship of MasterChef with intensive farming. Besis!», the worker said goodbye, with irony.

The program’s response: ‘Masterchef 11’ apologizes



From Shine Iberia, the program producer, they have not been slow to respond to various media such as VerTele or La Razón in the face of the controversy that was being generated on the networks: «From MasterChef we are very sorry for the indisposition expressed by some of the diners who attended the recording from abroad in Valencia, with whom he was in contact at all times through the Oceanogràfic, as they were company personnel”, they have assured in statements to the aforementioned sources.

“This is an absolutely exceptional case in these 11 years of MasterChef in Spain, a program where it is an absolute priority to guarantee the food care of the people involved,” they have stressed from the company.

The Valencian menu of ‘Masterchef 11’: what those affected by poisoning ate



Specifically, the dishes prepared by the applicants for the program and eaten by the people allegedly affected by the poisoning were:

1. Incoming: Trip to India with Valencian clotxina. A dish with five different textures, based on mango and Indian spices as the main ingredients.

2. First course: Valencian molluscada with oyster, clam, romesco sauce and algae-based pesto.

3. Second course: Suquet thai sea bass, a stew with coconut, dates and peanuts.

4. Dessert: Japanese cheese cake and seaweed.