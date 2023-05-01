Yamaha protests

Fabio Quartararo at the start of the Spanish Grand Prix in Turn 2 he attacked Miguel Oliveira on the inside losing control of the Yamaha and dragging the unfortunate Portuguese into the crash who continues to be the ‘target’ of other riders after what happened in Portimao with Marc Marquez. The world champion in 2021 was able to race anyway due to the display of the red flag and for what happened previously he was punished with a long lap penalty.

Maio Meregalli, Yamaha team manager, went to protest in Race Direction: “We wanted to have explanations, penalties can also be given after the race, after hearing the reasons from the steward Panel we are even more convinced that there were no grounds for a long lap penalty. I would not like the penalties to be given for the use and consumption of the show and not actually on the merits“his words to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP.

Even Razali does not blame Quartararo

Razlan Razali, team manager of Oliveria, on the occasion of what happened in Portimao, went public to ask for an exemplary sanction against Marc Marquez. This time, however, even the number 1 of the RNF team doesn’t understand why Quartararo was penalized with a long lap penalty also because the dynamics are the same as what happened in Austin in Texas between Jorge Martin and Alex Marquez and rightly so in that case Jorge Martin was not penalized with a Long Lap Penalty.

“There is no reason to be penalised – the words of Quartararo – in that corner I was simply trying to survive. I had Bezzecchi on the right and Oliveira on the left, I hit both and lost control of the bike, but I was trying to do my best to make the corner. I don’t understand why Race Direction decided to penalize me.”