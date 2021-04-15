In the kindergarten “Teremok” in the Inzensky district of the Ulyanovsk region there was a group disease of acute intestinal infection. The activity of the kindergarten has been suspended until all the circumstances have been clarified.

As the portal writes ulpravda.ru With reference to the regional Ministry of Health, on the morning of April 15, the kindergarten staff turned to the ambulance with a request to help the child who had symptoms of acute intestinal infection. After examination by a doctor, the child was hospitalized.

Later, doctors were consulted about 14 more children who had the same symptoms. They were prescribed outpatient treatment.

The institution is now taking anti-epidemiological measures. The regional prosecutor’s office clarified that 16 people from different groups fell ill. All were diagnosed with gastroenterocolitis. The Inza Interdistrict Prosecutor’s Office is conducting an inspection.

