Outbreak of gastrointestinal infection detected among Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in Kherson

An outbreak of gastrointestinal infection has been recorded among servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Kherson. This is reported by RIA News.

Sources in the pro-Russian underground in Kherson said that 80 servicemen of the 123rd brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stationed on the right bank of the Dnieper, are in critical condition due to an unspecified gastrointestinal infection. For this reason, additional medical workers have been sent from Odessa to the Kherson region.

According to RIA Novosti sources, a spike in cases of an unspecified gastrointestinal infection was recorded on July 10. 13 of the brigade’s servicemen could not be saved.

“Local authorities, the OTG “Kherson”, are hiding this fact, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces command is trying to withdraw the brigade affected by an unknown infection to the rear, but there is currently no one to replace it at the front,” said a member of the Kherson underground. Earlier, representatives of the underground also reported outbreaks of various infectious diseases on the right bank of the Dnieper.

On July 12, it became known that a critical infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of an explosion in the territory of the Kherson region controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “A critical infrastructure facility and a gas pipeline were hit,” said the head of the regional military administration appointed by Kiev, Oleksandr Prokudin.