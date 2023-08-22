Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 10:01



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

An outbreak of fire declared in Macisvenda, in the town of Abanilla, was extinguished at dawn on Monday after burning some 4,000 m2 of low scrub and some 20 pine trees.

The Emergency Coordination Center received, at around 12:14 a.m., the first of several calls warning that a slope of pine trees was burning in the area. Firefighters from the Consortium for Fire Fighting and Rescue of the Region of Murcia (CEIS), Civil Protection of Abanilla, forestry brigades, environmental agents in the area, Civil Guard and Local Police mobilized to the scene.

At about 1:25 am, the CEIS sergeant in command declared the fire under control and at 6:46 am it was definitively extinguished, after which all the troops withdrew from the place.

Extreme Wildfire Risk



The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) placed the Region of Murcia this Tuesday at extreme or very high risk of forest fire. Specifically, the extreme level warning was established in the Mula Basin, Guadalentín, Litoral-Oeste, Noroeste and Vega Alta-Ricote-Murcia; and very high in the Altiplano and Litoral-East.