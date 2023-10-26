An outbreak of an unknown infection was recorded in the village of Essey, Krasnoyarsk Territory.

An outbreak of an unknown infection was recorded in the village of Essey, Krasnoyarsk Territory. The regional newspaper “Evenki Life” writes about this on the page in “In contact with”.

Preliminarily, 38 people fell ill, most of whom were children. The main symptom of those infected is a reddish rash, but the disease is mild.

The interdistrict hospital reported that they were keeping the situation under control. It is known that a medical flight took off for Essey, on board which are epidemiologists, specialists from Rospotrenadzor and the sanitary and epidemiological station.

The Ministry of Health confirmed REN TV information about an outbreak of an unknown disease in the Russian region.

Earlier in St. Petersburg, an outbreak of meningitis occurred at the academic gymnasium No. 56 named after Pildes. The gymnasium introduced a barrier screening of all students, in addition, they began to conduct daily medical monitoring of contact children, disinfection of premises and classrooms.