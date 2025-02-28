An outbreak of an unknown disease in the Congo leaves 53 dead

An unknown disease extends in the province of Équateur, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (RDC), with at least 53 deaths and 431 cases reported in the health areas of Bolomba and Basankusu, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO investigates an unknown disease that has caused 143 deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Research has ruled out Ebola and Marburg as the cause of the outbreak, while experts analyze other possible explanations, including malaria, viral hemorrhagic fever, typhoid fever, meningitis or food poisoning.

In the Bomate village, the outbreak emerged on February 13 and has already affected 419 people, with 45 registered deaths. Symptomatology includes fever, chills, headache, myalgia, sweating, rhinorrhea, neck stiffness, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. The rapid evolution of the disease is alarming, since almost half of the deceased died in the first 48 hours after the appearance of symptoms.

The other focus, in the bowling area, has reported 12 cases with 8 deaths, which represents a lethality rate of 66.7%. The investigations suggest that the outbreak could have begun with the death of three children under five in the Boloko village (in the same area) between January 10 and 13. The reports indicate that the minors consumed the body of a bat before developing fever, headache, diarrhea and hemorrhagic symptoms, according to WHO.

A high -risk situation

The lack of a definitive diagnosis and the absence of epidemiological ties between the two outbreaks complicate the containment of the problem. WHO has deployed equipment to carry out thorough investigations and reinforce epidemiological surveillance. In addition, samples have been taken that will be subjected to metagenomic sequencing to try to identify the causative agent.

The health crisis is aggravated by the limited health infrastructure in the region, with overflowing medical centers and insufficient resources. Given uncertainty, the authorities have called the population to extreme precautions and collaborate with health teams to prevent the spread of the outbreak.

Last year, a similar event in the province of Kwango left 891 infected and 48 dead, although in that case it was determined that the combination of seasonal and malaria respiratory viruses aggravated by malnutrition were the main causes. However, it has not yet been established if there is any relationship between the two outbreaks.