“Pengpai”: more than 30 infected with a new type of henipavirus were recorded in China

Chinese and Singaporean doctors announced the discovery of 35 cases of a dangerous new type of henipavirus. About it informs Chinese edition of Pengpai.

An outbreak of the disease, dubbed the Lanye virus, was recorded in the provinces of Shandong and Henan. Patients most commonly experienced cough, fever, fatigue, muscle aches, nausea, and headache. Scientists have not yet been able to establish a connection between patients, in addition, no signs of henipavirus have been noticed in their relatives.

The genetic set of a pathogen consists of 18,402 nucleotides. Virologists noted the similarity of this species with other henipaviruses known to science, the largest number of matches was with the Mojiang virus. In the wild, Lanye virus is most commonly detected in shrews, accounting for 27 percent of cases. Antibodies have also been found in dogs and goats.

In July 2022, an international team of experts proved that the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus began in the Chinese market in Wuhan.