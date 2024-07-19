Listeriosis outbreak declared in US, two dead

An outbreak of listeriosis has been declared in the United States, which has already spread to 12 states and claimed the lives of two people. This was reported by RIA News citing a statement from the Centers for Disease Control.

It is noted that the victims of the infection lived in the states of Illinois and New Jersey. Another 28 people were hospitalized. The largest number of patients were identified in Maryland and New York.

Preliminary, the victims were poisoned by prepared meat and sausage products purchased in grocery stores.

Earlier, a 30-year-old man in Moscow was fatally poisoned by a seafood roll that was delivered to him from an online store. An examination revealed that the cause of the Muscovite’s death was listeriosis, which caused brain damage and was found in expired fish.