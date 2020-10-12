Coronavirus testing of residents in Qingdao (China) STR / AFP

The two months without local covid infections that China had officially chained have been broken. This Monday, the coastal city of Qingdao has confirmed the detection of 12 cases, six of them asymptomatic, over the weekend. To prevent the outbreak from escalating, local authorities will carry out emergency coronavirus tests on the entire municipal population, nine million inhabitants, within a maximum period of five days. So far it has examined 143,000 people, most of them health workers and patients in hospitals.

The cases detected so far are related, according to Qingdao health authorities, with the municipal pulmonary hospital, one of those assigned to treat covid patients. But that the infections have some kind of link with that center does not imply that the hospital is the origin of the outbreak, authorities have indicated.

The city had already released in late September the detection of two asymptomatic cases (China does not include asymptomatic cases in its official count of confirmed cases), two port workers who had handled a shipment of frozen fish.

Five districts of the city will undergo coronavirus tests in three days, the rest of the city will do so in five, as published by the municipal government on its website. In addition to conducting rapid tests on the entire population, Qingdao has activated the rest of the emergency protocols for covid outbreaks, including greater control of access to public places, the activation of clinics specifically dedicated to feverish conditions and the establishment of areas of control and prevention, as reported by the state news agency Xinhua.

Several cities in Shandong province, where Qingdao is located, have also increased their vigilance and will subject residents who have recently visited the coastal town to checks. Other municipalities have issued recommendations not to travel to Qingdao if it is not strictly necessary.

The announcement of the new cases comes after China enjoyed eight public holidays earlier this month, in which according to government data nearly 640 million people were displaced. Municipal authorities estimate that about 4.5 million people visited Qingdao on those dates.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in December last year, China has officially counted more than 91,000 cases, of which 4,379 have died. Although the initial outbreak was detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, this country has managed to almost completely control the virus through a strictly enforced combination of harsh lockdowns, massive coronavirus tests and comprehensive scans.

The Qingdao outbreak has broken a nearly two-month streak with no local infections across China, according to official records. Although a daily handful of new “imported” cases have been counted, travelers who have arrived infected from abroad, and it maintains measures such as temperature controls at the entrance to interior spaces, the country has almost completely recovered normality prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. The last confirmed local infection was announced on August 15, in the Xinjiang region. Until this Sunday, only 281 people were admitted with covid in all of China, none of them serious, according to government data.

