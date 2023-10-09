An out-of-control bus has invaded a sidewalk next to the El Corte Inglés shopping center in Cádiz and has caused the death of three people and one seriously injured. The accident occurred at 3:45 p.m. this Monday, just at the entrance to the city via the Constitution Bridge of 1812, when the vehicle invaded the sidewalk, where the three deceased pedestrians were. The first hypotheses point to a possible failure in the braking of the bus that has prevented the driver, who has tested negative for alcohol and drugs, from being able to reduce speed in time and avoid the impact.

“It has been taking everything ahead with undulating movements, I suppose to try to slow down,” explained Jesús Losada, one of the eyewitnesses of the event. The bus covered the route from Jerez with about 30 Nursing students from the University of Cádiz (UCA) who had to go to a practice, as explained by the mayor of the city, Bruno García. For reasons that are now being investigated, the bus has not been able to slow down from the maximum 100 kilometers per hour on the bridge to the 40 that are necessary to access the capital.

An ambulance treats several injured people after the accident. Juan Carlos Toro

The vehicle turned to take the Avenida de las Cortes, but the high speed caused it to cross the median and invade the sidewalk closest to the shopping center, right next to a taxi rank that was empty of vehicles and a few meters away. from a bus stop. In that area it has run over everything in its path until it was stopped with two palm trees torn from the sidewalk on the moon. It is in that section that he fatally ran over a 19-year-old girl, another 17-year-old, and a 60-year-old woman. The young woman was from Castilleja de la Cuesta (Seville) “and she was spending the day with her mother,” as the mayor explained. The minor was from the neighboring town of Chiclana and the woman was from Cádiz. In addition, there is a seriously injured person who had to be admitted to the ICU of the Puerta del Mar hospital.

“It seems like a brake failure, at first glance. Witnesses say that the driver himself shouted ‘brake, brake, brake!'” García said, referring to the moments before the impact. The event occurred at the time when the shift change of the El Corte Inglés workers was taking place, but shortly after rush hour on that avenue, which is usually filled with vehicles leaving the city in order to the working day.

The driver has tested negative for alcohol and drugs, as confirmed by the City Council, after the Local Police have taken him into custody to the Headquarters to subject him to controls. The impact has been so strong, as confirmed by Ignacio Pérez, area chief of the Cádiz Fire Department, that the bus has “been in very bad condition”, it has lost direction and the spare wheel has ended up broken and under the vehicle. . He “Braked by hitting the median and the palm trees. Everything indicates that it has not stopped. He has stopped with the obstacles,” Pérez added. The Government’s deputy delegate, José Pacheco, has elaborated that the “broken brakes are the first argument” for the event.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Removal of corpses

The driver, around 50 years old, had “more than 10 years of experience” with the Medina company, as the company confirmed to EL PAÍS. In addition, the bus had passed the MOT in August, according to the same sources. Those responsible for the company have traveled to the scene of the incident, which was still closed in the middle of the afternoon this Monday. Local and national police, members of the Civil Guard, health workers and municipal workers have worked in the area. The firefighters have worked for hours trying to move the bus to their premises so that “the investigation can continue” there. In addition, members of the judicial and scientific police of the National Police have been working in the area to remove the bodies and to collect evidence on the ground.

The bus was transporting around thirty students from the first year of the Nursing degree at the University of Cádiz from the Jerez Campus to the Cádiz Campus. The students have permanent headquarters in Jerez and frequently go to Cádiz to carry out their Physiology and Biochemistry practices at the Faculty of Medicine, which is in the capital. All occupants of the vehicle were unharmed. The Faculty, contracting the discretionary service, has already asked the company for a report on what happened and “demand the resulting responsibilities,” as UCA sources have explained.

Losada, who at that time was in a gym whose windows face the same avenue, witnessed the event just when the bus crossed into the opposite lane. “I would have preferred not to see it. I went out quickly to help whoever it was, but I saw that it was too late, that nothing could be done for the victims and I offered to help,” the young man explained. The mayor has assured that the accident, on a usually busy avenue, has caused a “significant “shock” in residents of the area and eyewitnesses, who have required psychological attention. The City Council has decreed three days of official mourning in the face of what the mayor has defined as “a city tragedy.”