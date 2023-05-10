US CPI data is due at 1230 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect a 5.5 percent year-on-year rise in core consumer prices for April.

Markets are currently betting 83 percent that the US central bank will keep interest rates at their current level in June.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates make non-yielding bullion less attractive.

Investors are closely watching developments surrounding the US debt ceiling.

President Joe Biden and top lawmakers agreed Tuesday to hold more talks aimed at breaking the deadlock over raising the US debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion, just three weeks before the country could be forced into an unprecedented default.

The change in prices

By 0201 GMT, gold settled in spot transactions at $ 2032.86 an ounce, and US gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $ 2041.50 an ounce.

As for other precious metals, silver fell 0.1% to $25.58 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $1105.82, and palladium increased 0.1% to $1571.23 an ounce, according to Reuters data.