“In Pursuit of Happiness (2006)” and in order to improve the artistic and technical quality of cinema since 1929, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has held the Academy Awards for Merit, better known as the Academy Awards. Oscar, in the presence of the helpless glamor of Hollywood; actors, directors, screenwriters, photographers, producers, “Men in Black (1997)” and beautifully dressed women walking the red carpet.

In the last edition, number 94 of the Oscar Awards, with an audience that exceeded 15 million viewers, the attention of public opinion was focused on Willard Carroll Smith, better known as Will Smith, due to the blow, in the style of “Ali (2001)”, which he gave comedian Chris Rock for making a practical joke on his wife Jada Pinket, “The truth hurts (2015)” to such a level that he reacted like a “Bad boy (1995)” -bad boy-.

Millions of viewers surely wondered, is it real or is it fiction? In this type of event, any type of event is expected, after all, acting predominates. However, this constant evolution of various cultures, in the midst of the technological age, where there is now a virtual life in the Metaverse, bots act like real people in the style of “I robot (2004)”, and old jeans and broken are fashionable, before the authentic reality skepticism becomes a double-edged sword.

A life of great successes as an actor, rapper, comedian and producer -Will Smith- can collapse or be overshadowed by a wrong reaction, the same can happen to any project or government that seeks transformation, hundreds of successes can be added each day, every year, but if along the way a bad decision is made or a bad action is carried out, public opinion can classify it as a “Public Enemy (1998)” with the opportunity to compensate the damage so that it has its “Day of Independence (1996)”.

Better to think positive, seek to have empathy with people, highlight the positive of some political project or recognize the good work of some institution, these are times of unity, of taking flight, of closing ranks, a wonderful genius will not arrive to grant wishes like “Aladdin (2019), always no matter how negative something seems, it has a “Hidden Beauty (2016)”.