The real causes of scoliosis in children named orthopedist Vera Kachurina. According to the specialist, the child’s health in this case is not affected by wearing a backpack on one strap or an incorrect posture at the table, but by the lack of breaks and sufficient physical activity.

“An incorrect posture at a desk, a high or low chair, sitting “on your feet” or in a lotus position, wearing a backpack on one strap cannot lead to deformation of the vertebrae, because this is too short-term load on the spine, it will not affect the spine, which is very durable,” said Kachurina.

She clarified that the main risks of incorrect posture are muscle tension and pain in the back, neck or hands.

For back health, according to the orthopedist, breaks during lessons for outdoor games (about once every 20 minutes) and regular physical activity are important: this keeps the muscles toned and strengthens them, allowing the muscles to grow and develop symmetrically.

“If a child has no complaints or health problems, he takes breaks, plays sports and sits at the table a little, then his posture on a chair can be neglected, since the effect on the body is minimal,” the doctor noted.

If a child spends a lot of time at the table or sits at the computer for hours, then it is worth explaining to him about the importance of sports and breaks and, if possible, sending him to a sports section, she added.

