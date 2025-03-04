03/04/2025



The oral hygiene It is one of the most internalized routines throughout the world. The campaigns carried out in recent decades to publicize the importance of good teeth and gums for dental health but also of the whole body have worked and, usually, everyone knows the practices to keep the mouth in perfect condition.

However, it is common for some to be mistaken and forget to clean gums and tongue during their dental routine or ignore the dental thread, whose use is essential to minimize problems due to accumulation of food remains. In addition, between the countless products that there are some in the market end up using toothpaste or brushes that are not suitable.

About it wanted to speak the Orthodontist Janira Sánchezwith a very popular informative profile in TikTok (@clinápanirasánchez). Recently he explained there the best way to “choose the perfect toothbrush” because he considers that choosing a “appropriate makes a difference.” Its publication already reaches 46,000 visualizations.

“The ideal”

The Basque dentist exposes, first of all, you have to know what you don’t have to choose. and looks at the “type of brushes that have filaments such as rubber.” «No rubber In the filaments, ”the expert is blunt.









“Also You have to look a lot in which all hairs are at the same height, ”follows Janira, which affects that there are several brushes that offer filaments of different size. “All have to be at the same height so they can clean well,” she insists.

Finally, the orthodontist considers “very important” to take into account the hardness of the filaments and shows a brand that, for example, has the options, hard, medium and soft. «The ideal To brush is the soft brush, ”she says, breaking the myth that some believed.

Thus, Janira remarks that with a soft brush “it is enough to wash the dirt of the teeth and do not harm us either the gums or the enamel ». In this sense, the ‘Tiktaker’ ends the video, half jokingly but seriously, pointing out that hard brushes “we just have to use if we want to clean the shoes or bathroom joints.”

The video has generated several comments and some question their theory about soft brushes and defend that the media are better. Thus, some who have brought ‘brackets’ defend that it is best to be hard and many are committed to the average firmness. Others add that the best is a Electric brush.