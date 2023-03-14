Since President López Obrador opened the hunting season for the presidential succession, after the adverse result in Mexico City in June 2021, the national conversation has focused on that.

And ever since that has been the theme.

First his bottle caps, as he baptized his chosen ones after declaring himself his bottle opener and pointed to Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López Hernández and had to accept Ricardo Monreal.

After that banner, the pre-campaigns began in which the person who has had the most activity, support and criticism is Claudia Sheinbaum, favorite of the first circle of the presidential palace, and apparently his.

Meanwhile, in the opposition, I must insist, there is no one.

And the paradox occurs, which confirms the strength of Lopez Obrador, that when there is citizenship, as was proven in the march on November 13 and in the rally on February 26, there are no leaders or structures.

This is a politically orphaned society that knows what it wants, but has no one with whom, at least not today and not for the 2024 presidential election.

Thus, I reiterate, everything indicates that in the federal elections next year, López Obrador will win the presidency with his candidate.

The most that the opposition can do, and I hope it will achieve, is to reach a majority in Congress, Senate and Chamber of Deputiesto have the necessary counterweight to the extension of the 4-T government.

This would open a new space for 2030.

Of course, if by then it can build a leadership that, today, I insist, it does not have.

remnants

1. REVELATION.- Arturo Zaldívar revealed in the program El Chamuco, on official television, that the president Calderon and Genaro Garcia Luna had his house searched, where confidential documents were stolen from him and that, on another occasion, with his family, he was shot at by federal agents sent by them, and that he informed the court ministers of this. Consulted several, they told me that yes, he told them his house had been robbed, but he did not mention Calderón or García Luna. And that he didn’t tell them about the street threat, which, if true, is unacceptable;

2. A BOLÍVAR.- Given the proposal that the worker quotas were voluntary and not mandatory, Napoleon Gomez Urrutia exclaimed that first dead. The obligation of him is the reason for being and living, the strength of union leaders like him, so no way. He killed her before she was born: How the hell do they intend to do that!, he said; and

3. FUGAL.- A Mexico City judge dismissed a lawsuit for moral damages filed by fugitive Andrés Roemer, against a journalist who accused him of sexually assaulting her in the study of her home in Rome. In other words, this sexual offender demanded silence and claimed non-material damage, when he was the rapist.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

