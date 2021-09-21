The creator of Sonic the Hedgehog does not believe these auctions at all after the controversy surrounding them.

Classic video game auctions they represent a bubble that has not stopped growing in the last year. From there we had news such as an original copy of Super Mario that sold for 1.5 million dollars, marking a new all-time record for the sector. But behind it hides a string of accusations against the founder of Wata, the classic video game rating agency, after it was discovered that the individual rated their own games with ratings of 9.0 or higher and sold them at high prices on eBay for your personal benefit.

Is a gotcha? This is a scam, right?Yuji nakaWhy do we explain this? Because an original Sonic The Hedgehog has been sold all over a pasture and Yuki naka it does not avoid thinking that it is a scam. The creator of the most famous blue hedgehog in video games reacts to the sale of the game for $ 430,500 with a simple message: “What is this?” “Is a gotcha? This is a scam, right? I was wondering if it was time for Sonic to hit a [precio] high”.

It may seem that at first Yuji Naka doubted that a retro game would fetch such a price, especially since the auction jumped from $ 150,000 to $ 430,500 within hours. But, if anything, it seems that the director was expecting an even higher price for his game: “I saw the news that a Mario was sold at a high price recently, so I thought Sonic would have a great price too, but it has been different. Sorry”.

Wata and Heritage have been the subject of allegations for a monthBeyond the criticisms against the founder of Wata, in the last month they have also circulated accusations against Heritage Auctions, one of the auction houses where retro games fetch similar prices, for allegedly being in league with Wata to inflate prices. In fact, the founder Heritage was an investor and member of the wata board before creating your auction house, facts that only increase the scrutiny around it retro games bubble.

But back to SEGA blue hedgehog, Sonic returned to our consoles this month with the premiere of Sonic Colors: Ultimate, the remastering of the 2010 adventure for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Likewise, the 30th anniversary of the character left us with the announcement of a new Sonic game for 2022 that seems to be called Sonic Rangers. If you have not yet tried the latest premiere in the saga, here is the analysis of Sonic Colors: Ultimate.

More on: Sonic the Hedgehog, SEGA, Wata, Retro Games, Video Game Collectibles, and Yuji Naka.