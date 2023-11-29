The resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly calling on Israel to liberate the Golan Heights is a diversionary maneuver. An expert on the problems of the countries of the Middle East and the Caucasus, Stanislav Tarasov, told Izvestia on November 29.

“The decision is illogical. The Golan Heights were occupied by Israel a long time ago, by the way, and the Americans recognized it as Israeli territory. Now it is not clear why this decision was made, because the main thing now is not the problem of the Golan Heights, but the preservation of the truce between Israel and [палестинской группировкой] Hamas. This is an incomprehensible, distracting maneuver,” says Tarasov.

At the same time, the orientalist suggested that in a broader context, the United Nations is thus preparing for a broad discussion of the problem of Palestinian statehood and the determination of borders.

“Apparently, they are now trying to recall or stake out the borders of 1967, in which the Golan Heights were part of Syria,” the expert said.

The day before, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling on Israel to liberate the Golan Heights. The document consists of eight points, one of which states that Israel’s occupation of this territory constitutes an obstacle to achieving peace in the region.

The Golan Heights, which had belonged to Syria since 1944, were captured by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967.

Since 1967, the predecessors of the 45th US President Donald Trump as American President have recognized the Golan and the West Bank as territories occupied by Israel. In March 2019, Trump signed a proclamation recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

However, Syria, Arab countries, Russia, key European powers and allies of the United States spoke out against such unilateral actions. At the end of January 2020, Trump said that the disputed territory of the Syrian Golan Heights should become Israeli territory.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.