Members of the Territorial Team of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Albacete, within the framework of the operation ‘Alturas’, detained the three members of a criminal organization dedicated to committing robberies in inhabited houses from the province of Albacete, Murcia region, Alicante, Ciudad Real and Valencia, from which they mainly stole jewelry and cash. So far 15 robberies have been clarified with force, their perpetrators taking advantage of the temporary absence of their residents.

The 34, 35 and 36-year-old detainees, all of them foreign nationals, had been living in Albacete for several years, all of whom had police records for events similar to those investigated, the Civil Guard reported in a press release.

The investigations began in February 2020, after detecting some robberies, with the same criminal pattern, in homes in several towns in the province of Albacete, where their authors, taking advantage of the absence of residents, accessed the properties to steal mainly money and jewelry. After analyzing these thefts, based on the complaints, the visual inspections carried out in the affected homes, as well as another series of steps, the agents in charge of the investigation observed an identical ‘modus operandi’, which suggested that it was by the same authors.

During the months that the investigations have elapsed, the Civil Guard was able to verify the involvement of at least three people, which made up a perfectly structured criminal organization, where one of them performed the duties of the boss, organizing and distributing the tasks of the other members, while the rest chose the targets or victims and later carried out the robberies.

To do this, the authors traveled to previously chosen places, usually areas located on the outskirts of towns or isolated areas, where they carried out some previous surveillance to know the habits or customs of its inhabitants and thus choose the best times to access them without risk of being discovered. In some robberies, the detainees even carried out follow-ups on the inhabitants, to know these schedules and routines.

In the robberies, which were consummated in a few minutes, the detainees accessed the upper areas or interior courtyards of the houses by means of a ladder, to then enter the interior after forcing doors or windows. Once inside, they searched the entire house, from where they stole money or jewelry, mainly, and occasionally belongings and other valuables. Once the robbery was consummated, the authors proceeded to distribute the effects stolen for their subsequent sale on the illicit market. The sale of the jewels was carried out in a staggered way and in small quantities, in authorized gold buying establishments, in order not to arouse suspicion.

Technique of ‘impressioning’



In the latest robberies, the Civil Guard detected the incorporation into the dismantled criminal organization of a person specialized in accessing real estate by the novel ‘impressioning’ method, using for this sophisticated devices for the copy of teeth and key marks by printing on some aluminum rods, which did not raise suspicious initials by leaving no trace of forcing.

In the final phase of the ‘Alturas’ operation, apart from the arrests of the four investigated, several searches were made in Albacete, in which the Benemérita intervened a large quantity of jewels, of all kinds and different values, the majority being delivered to their legitimate owners, after recognition; 200 euros in cash; kits of sophisticated devices for the opening of locks by the novel method of ‘impressioning’; gold and diamond weighing and analysis kits, and various electronic appliances and appliances, some of which have also been delivered to their owners.

The ‘Alturas’ operation allowed to clarify a total of 15 criminal acts, ten of them committed in the Albacete towns of Abengibre, Albacete, Aguas Nuevas, Argamasón, Balazote, Hellín and Higueruela, and the remaining four in the Alicante town of Elda, in the Real city of Membrilla, in Murcia Cieza and in the Valencian one of Llosa de Ranes.

The bulk of the operation was led by members of the Judicial Police Team of the Albacete Civil Guard. The proceedings instructed by the Judicial Police Team of the Civil Guard of Albacete, were delivered together with the detainees, in the Court of Instruction number 2 of Albacete, decreeing the entry into prison of the two main members of the dismantled criminal organization.