The National Police have dismantled a criminal network that illegally distributed audiovisual material to more than half a million European users from Malaga. Those responsible for the group, four people who resided on the Costa del Sol and who have been arrested, sold subscription packages that included 2,600 television channels and 23,000 movies and series. They had been operating since 2012 and made around three million euros a year in profits, money that they laundered through the purchase of homes and luxury vehicles in the province of Malaga, as well as diverting funds to bank accounts located in tax havens. There is one more person investigated in this operation, which is still open and in which new arrests are not ruled out.

The gang began operating from Malaga in 2012. They resided in Benahavís, Mijas and Benalmádena, where they had ten administration panels that were connected to 32 servers in France, the Netherlands and Spain. There they illegally hosted the audiovisual content, which they offered in subscription packages through different websites. About a hundred people residing in other countries such as the United Kingdom, Malta, Portugal, Cyprus and Greece then resold the product, that is, they bought large amounts of subscriptions and then sold them to local users. They only had to pay an amount to access, with a code and password, the 2,600 channels and the 23,000 movies and series that were offered belonging to pay television platforms.

The profit obtained by those responsible for the organization amounted, according to the National Police, to about three million euros per year. About 30 since 2012. The money was laundered, on the one hand, through the purchase of homes and luxury vehicles on the Costa del Sol. On the other, moving the funds obtained illegally from Spanish companies to various bank accounts in the name of companies located in tax havens.

The investigation, which started in 2020 after a complaint filed by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment —an organization that fights against piracy through the Internet to defend copyright—, finally led to the arrest of four people on the Costa del Sol, although there is a fifth investigated. In the searches of their homes distributed throughout the towns of Benahavís, Mijas and Benalmádena, the agents found 2,800 euros in cash and two high-end vehicles valued at 180,000 euros, as well as “numerous computer material”, according to the National Police, such as the ten administration panels connected to the 32 servers. The investigation is still open to identify possible implicates related to this criminal group in other countries.